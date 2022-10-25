AI-Powered Business Intelligence

AI-Powered Business Intelligence

by Tobias Zwingmann
Released October 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098111458

Explore a preview version of AI-Powered Business Intelligence right now.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from 200+ publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Use business intelligence to power corporate growth, increase efficiency, and improve corporate decision-making. With this practical book, you'll explore the most relevant AI use cases for BI, including improved forecasting, automated classification, and AI-powered recommendations. And you'll learn how to draw insights from unstructured data sources like text, image, and voice audio files.

Author Tobias Zwingmann, senior data scientist and cofounder of Germany-based AI startup RAPYD.AI, helps BI, business, and data analysts understand high-impact areas of predictive and prescriptive analytics. You'll learn how to leverage popular AI-as-a-service and AutoML platforms to ship enterprise-grade proof of concepts without the help of software engineers or data scientists.

  • Learn how AI can generate business impact in BI environments
  • Use AutoML for automated classification and improved forecasting
  • Implement recommendation services to support decision-making
  • Draw insights from text data at scale with NLP services
  • Extract information from documents and images with computer vision services
  • Make voice audio files accessible for reporting with AI transcription services
  • Build interactive user frontends for AI-powered dashboard prototypes
  • Implement an end-to-end case study for building an AI-powered customer analytics dashboard

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: AI-Powered Business Intelligence
  • Author(s): Tobias Zwingmann
  • Release date: October 2022
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098111458