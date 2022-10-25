AI-Powered Business Intelligence

Use business intelligence to power corporate growth, increase efficiency, and improve corporate decision-making. With this practical book, you'll explore the most relevant AI use cases for BI, including improved forecasting, automated classification, and AI-powered recommendations. And you'll learn how to draw insights from unstructured data sources like text, image, and voice audio files.

Author Tobias Zwingmann, senior data scientist and cofounder of Germany-based AI startup RAPYD.AI, helps BI, business, and data analysts understand high-impact areas of predictive and prescriptive analytics. You'll learn how to leverage popular AI-as-a-service and AutoML platforms to ship enterprise-grade proof of concepts without the help of software engineers or data scientists.