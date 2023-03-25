Book description
Analytics projects are frequently long-drawn-out affairs, requiring multiple teams and skills to clean, join, and eventually turn data into analysis for timely decision-making. Alteryx Designer changes all of that. With this low-code, self-service, drag-and-drop workflow platform, new and experienced data and business analysts can deliver results in hours instead of weeks.
This practical book shows you how to master all areas of Alteryx Designer quickly. Author and Alteryx ACE Joshua Burkhow starts with the basics of building a workflow, then introduces more than 200 tools for working with intermediate and advanced analytics functionality. With Alteryx Designer's all-in-one toolkit, you'll migrate from legacy analytics software or Excel with ease.
Ready to work with data quickly and efficiently? This guide gets you started.
- Learn the fundamentals of cleaning, prepping, and analyzing data with Alteryx Designer
- Install, navigate, and quickly become competent with the Alteryx Designer layout and functionality
- Construct accurate, performant, reliable, and well-documented workflows that automate business processes
- Learn intermediate techniques using spatial analytics, reporting, and in-database tools
- Dive into advanced Alteryx capabilities, including predictive and machine learning tools
- Get introduced to the entire Alteryx Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform
Product information
- Title: Alteryx Designer: The Definitive Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098107451
