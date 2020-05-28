Analytical Skills for AI and Data Science

While several market-leading companies have successfully transformed their business models by following data- and AI-driven paths, the vast majority have yet to reap the benefits. How can your business and analytics units gain a competitive advantage by capturing the full potential of this predictive revolution? This practical guide presents a battle-tested end-to-end method to help you translate business decisions into tractable prescriptive solutions using data and AI as fundamental inputs.

Author Daniel Vaughan shows data scientists, analytics practitioners, and others interested in using AI to transform their businesses not only how to ask the right questions but also how to generate value using modern AI technologies and decision-making principles. You’ll explore several use cases common to many enterprises, complete with examples you can apply when working to solve your own issues.