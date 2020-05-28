Analytical Skills for AI and Data Science

Book Description
While several market-leading companies have successfully transformed their business models by following data- and AI-driven paths, the vast majority have yet to reap the benefits. How can your business and analytics units gain a competitive advantage by capturing the full potential of this predictive revolution? This practical guide presents a battle-tested end-to-end method to help you translate business decisions into tractable prescriptive solutions using data and AI as fundamental inputs.
Author Daniel Vaughan shows data scientists, analytics practitioners, and others interested in using AI to transform their businesses not only how to ask the right questions but also how to generate value using modern AI technologies and decision-making principles. You’ll explore several use cases common to many enterprises, complete with examples you can apply when working to solve your own issues.
- Break business decisions into stages that can be tackled using different skills from the analytical toolbox
- Identify and embrace uncertainty in decision making and protect against common human biases
- Customize optimal decisions to different customers using predictive and prescriptive methods and technologies
- Ask business questions that create high value through AI- and data-driven technologies
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. Analytical Thinking and the AI-Driven Enterprise
-
2. Intro to Analytical Thinking
- Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive Questions
- Business Questions and KPIs
- An Anatomy of a Decision: A Simple Decomposition
- A Primer on Causation
- Uncertainty
- Key Takeaways
- Further Reading
-
3. Learning to Ask Good Business Questions
- From Business Objectives to Business Questions
- Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive Questions
- Always Start with the Business Question and Work Backward
- Further Deconstructing the Business Questions
- Learning to Ask Business Questions: Examples from Common Use Cases
- Key Takeaways
- Further Reading
-
4. Actions, Levers, and Decisions
- Understanding What Is Actionable
- Physical Levers
- Human Levers
- Revisiting Our Use Cases
- Key Takeaways
- Further Reading
-
5. From Actions to Consequences:
Learning How to Simplify
- Why Do We Need to Simplify?
- Exercising Our Analytical Muscle: Welcome Fermi
- Revisiting the Examples from Chapter 3
- Key Takeaways
- Further Reading
-
6. Uncertainty
- Where Does Uncertainty Come From?
- Quantifying Uncertainty
- Making Decisions Without Uncertainty
- Making Simple Decisions Under Uncertainty
- Decisions Under Uncertainty
- Normative and Descriptive Theories of Decision-Making
- Some Paradoxes in Decision-Making Under Uncertainty
- Putting it All into Practice
- Revisiting Our Use Cases
- Key Takeaways
- Further Reading
-
7. Optimization
- What Is Optimization?
- Optimization Without Uncertainty
- Optimization with Uncertainty
- Key Takeaways
- Further Reading
- 8. Wrapping Up
-
A. A Brief Introduction to
Machine Learning
- What Is Machine Learning?
- A Taxonomy of ML Models
- Regression and Classification
- Making Predictions
- From Linear Regression to Deep Learning
- A Primer on A/B Testing
- Further Reading
- Index
Product Information
- Title: Analytical Skills for AI and Data Science
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492060949