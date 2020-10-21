Artificial Intelligence in Finance

Book description
The widespread adoption of AI and machine learning is revolutionizing many industries today. Once these technologies are combined with the programmatic availability of historical and real-time financial data, the financial industry will also change fundamentally. With this practical book, you'll learn how to use AI and machine learning to discover statistical inefficiencies in financial markets and exploit them through algorithmic trading.
Author Yves Hilpisch shows practitioners, students, and academics in both finance and data science practical ways to apply machine learning and deep learning algorithms to finance. Thanks to lots of self-contained Python examples, you'll be able to replicate all results and figures presented in the book.
In five parts, this guide helps you:
- Learn central notions and algorithms from AI, including recent breakthroughs on the way to artificial general intelligence (AGI) and superintelligence (SI)
- Understand why data-driven finance, AI, and machine learning will have a lasting impact on financial theory and practice
- Apply neural networks and reinforcement learning to discover statistical inefficiencies in financial markets
- Identify and exploit economic inefficiencies through backtesting and algorithmic trading--the automated execution of trading strategies
- Understand how AI will influence the competitive dynamics in the financial industry and what the potential emergence of a financial singularity might bring about
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Machine Intelligence
- 1. Artificial Intelligence
-
2. Superintelligence
- Success Stories
- Importance of Hardware
- Forms of Intelligence
- Paths to Superintelligence
- Intelligence Explosion
- Goals and Control
- Potential Outcomes
- Conclusions
- References
- II. Finance and Machine Learning
-
3. Normative Finance
- Uncertainty and Risk
- Expected Utility Theory
- Mean-Variance Portfolio Theory
- Capital Asset Pricing Model
- Arbitrage Pricing Theory
- Conclusions
- References
-
4. Data-Driven Finance
- Scientific Method
- Financial Econometrics and Regression
- Data Availability
- Normative Theories Revisited
- Debunking Central Assumptions
- Conclusions
- References
- Python Code
- 5. Machine Learning
- 6. AI-First Finance
- III. Statistical Inefficiencies
- 7. Dense Neural Networks
- 8. Recurrent Neural Networks
- 9. Reinforcement Learning
- IV. Algorithmic Trading
- 10. Vectorized Backtesting
- 11. Risk Management
- 12. Execution and Deployment
- V. Outlook
- 13. AI-Based Competition
- 14. Financial Singularity
- VI. Appendixes
- A. Interactive Neural Networks
- B. Neural Network Classes
- C. Convolutional Neural Networks
- Index
Product information
- Title: Artificial Intelligence in Finance
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492055433
You might also like
book
Python for Programmers, First Edition
The professional programmer's Deitel® guide to Python® with introductory artificial intelligence case studies Written for programmers …
book
Python for Finance, 2nd Edition
The financial industry has recently adopted Python at a tremendous rate, with some of the largest …
book
Software Engineering at Google
Today, software engineers need to know not only how to program effectively but also how to …
book
High Performance Python, 2nd Edition
Your Python code may run correctly, but you need it to run faster. Updated for Python …