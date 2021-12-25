This practical guide provides over 100 self-contained recipes to help you creatively solve issues you may encounter in your AWS cloud endeavors. If you're comfortable with rudimentary scripting and general cloud concepts, this cookbook will give you what you need to both address foundational tasks and create high-level capabilities.

AWS Cookbook provides real-world examples that incorporate best practices. Each recipe includes code that you can safely execute in a sandbox AWS account to ensure that it works. From there, you can customize the code to help construct your application or fix your specific existing problem. Recipes also include a discussion that explains the approach and provides context. This cookbook takes you beyond theory, providing the nuts and bolts you need to successfully build on AWS.

You'll find recipes for: