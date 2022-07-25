Azure AI Services at Scale for Cloud, Mobile, and Edge

Whether you're a student planning to focus on AI or an experienced software engineer with an idea for the next viral AI app, or if you want to make a business process smarter by getting AI to do some of the work, this book's got you covered. Authors Anand Raman, Chris Hoder, Simon Bisson, and Mary Branscombe show you how to build practical intelligent applications for the cloud, mobile, browsers, and edge devices using a hands-on approach.

In three sections, this book introduces you to AI-oriented architecture, provides an overview of the available tools, and provides real-world examples to guide you through this architecture.All you need to get started is a working knowledge of basic cloud concepts.