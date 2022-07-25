Book description
Whether you're a student planning to focus on AI or an experienced software engineer with an idea for the next viral AI app, or if you want to make a business process smarter by getting AI to do some of the work, this book's got you covered. Authors Anand Raman, Chris Hoder, Simon Bisson, and Mary Branscombe show you how to build practical intelligent applications for the cloud, mobile, browsers, and edge devices using a hands-on approach.
In three sections, this book introduces you to AI-oriented architecture, provides an overview of the available tools, and provides real-world examples to guide you through this architecture.All you need to get started is a working knowledge of basic cloud concepts.
- Become familiar with various AI offerings and capabilities
- Build intelligent applications using Azure Cognitive Services
- Train, tune, and deploy models with Azure Machine Learning, PyTorch, and the Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX)
- Learn about how companies have used Cognitive Services to solve business problems
- Use transfer learning to train vision, speech, and language models in minutes
- Discover how Microsoft scaled running Azure Cognitive Services for millions of users
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Understanding AI offerings and capabilities
- 2. ML For everyone – Low-code and no-code experiences
Product information
- Title: Azure AI Services at Scale for Cloud, Mobile, and Edge
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098108021
You might also like
book
Python Workout
Python Workout presents 50 exercises that focus on key Python 3 features. In it, expert Python …
book
Learning Go
Go is rapidly becoming the preferred language for building web services. There are plenty of tutorials …
book
Python for Data Analysis, 2nd Edition
Get complete instructions for manipulating, processing, cleaning, and crunching datasets in Python. Updated for Python 3.6, …
book
Python Crash Course, 2nd Edition
This is the second edition of the best selling Python book in the world. Python Crash …