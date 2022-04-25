Book description
Shell scripts are everywhere, especially those written in bash compatible syntax, and it's extremely useful to be able to understand and write them, but they can be complex and obscure. Complexity is the enemy of security, but it's also the enemy of readability and understanding. With this practical book, you'll learn how to decipher old bash code and write new code that's as clear and readable as possible. Your future you will thank you.
Authors Carl Albing and JP Vossen show you how to use the power and flexibility of the shell to your advantage. You'll learn how to read and write scripts like an expert, so that you can:
- Write useful, flexible, and readable bash code...with style
- Decode bash code such as ${MAKEMELC,,} and ${PATHNAME##*/}
- Save time and ensure consistency when automating tasks
- Amaze and impress colleagues with bash idioms
- Discover how bash idioms can make your code clean and concise
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. A Big “If” Idiom
- 2. Looping Lingo
- 3. Expressions and Arithmetic
- Index
Product information
- Title: bash Idioms
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492094739
You might also like
book
Practices of the Python Pro
Practices of the Python Pro teaches you to design and write professional-quality software that’s understandable, maintainable, …
book
Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
The Rust programming language offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and …
book
Python Workout
Python Workout presents 50 exercises that focus on key Python 3 features. In it, expert Python …
book
Learning Go
Go is rapidly becoming the preferred language for building web services. There are plenty of tutorials …