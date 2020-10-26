Book description
Accessible and fun to read, this practical book contains a collection of stories of organizations using blockchain technology in practice. Through deep research and firsthand interviews, authors Sir John Hargrave and Evan Karnoupakis show you how leading-edge organizations have worked to integrate blockchain into their businesses.
You'll start by exploring the origins of blockchain, with plain-English descriptions of industry terminology like bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and smart contracts. Then you'll dive into 10 story-driven case studies that will teach you easy-to-understand blockchain best practices.
- Explore real-life examples of companies developing and integrating blockchain applications for mobile voting, credentialing, supply chains, and a $100 million virtual cat collectible marketplace
- Discover how blockchain is transforming industries like banking, communications, government, logistics, and nonprofits
- Learn about engaging blockchain success stories, such as Binance, Ethereum, and Circle
- Examine common blockchain best practices, with illustrations for easy reference, and learn how to apply them in your business, government project, or charitable foundation
Table of contents
- Introduction: Start with a Story
- 1. What Is Blockchain?
- 2. Blockchain Building Blocks
- 3. How to Build a Successful Blockchain
- 4. Helium: A Blockchain-Based Wireless Network
- 5. Circle: Building a Blockchain Ecosystem
- 6. CryptoKitties: Blockchain-Based Collectibles
- 7. Voatz: Blockchain-Based Voting
- 8. Binance Charity Foundation: Doing Good with Blockchain
-
9. Cardano Foundation: Blockchain Governance
- What Is Cardano?
- The Three Columns of Cardano
- Government Versus Governance
- The Blockchain Balancing Act
- Righting the Ship
- The Ambassador Program
- Lessons Learned
- The Road Ahead
- Next Steps
- 10. Chamber of Digital Commerce: Blockchain and Government
- 11. Everledger: Blockchain and the Supply Chain
-
12. Learning Machine: Blockchain-Based Credentials
- The Origin Story
- How Blockcerts Works
- Store Just Enough on Blockchain, but No More
- The Learning Machine Revenue Model
- Education Use Case: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Government Use Case: Republic of Malta
- Healthcare Use Case: Federation of State Medical Boards
- The Road Ahead
- Lessons Learned and Next Steps
- 13. Conclusion: Blockchain in Action
-
14. Lessons Learned: Blockchain Best Practices
- Blockchain Best Practice 1: Have a Great Origin Story
- Blockchain Best Practice 2: Open It Up
- Blockchain Best Practice 3: Collaboration, Communities, Consortia
- Blockchain Best Practice 4: Stick to Your Vision
- Blockchain Best Practice 5: Work Within the System
- Blockchain Best Practice 6: Hide the Complexity
- Blockchain Best Practice 7: Eliminate Intermediaries
- Blockchain Best Practice 8: Automate Transactions
- Blockchain Best Practice 9: Build for Scale
- Blockchain Best Practice 10: Educate, Educate, Educate
- A. Teacher’s Guide
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Product information
- Title: Blockchain Success Stories
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098114824
