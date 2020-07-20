Building Machine Learning Pipelines

Book Description
Companies are spending billions on machine learning projects, but it’s money wasted if the models can’t be deployed effectively. In this practical guide, Hannes Hapke and Catherine Nelson walk you through the steps of automating a machine learning pipeline using the TensorFlow ecosystem. You’ll learn the techniques and tools that will cut deployment time from days to minutes, so that you can focus on developing new models rather than maintaining legacy systems.
Data scientists, machine learning engineers, and DevOps engineers will discover how to go beyond model development to successfully productize their data science projects, while managers will better understand the role they play in helping to accelerate these projects.
- Understand the steps to build a machine learning pipeline
- Build your pipeline using components from TensorFlow Extended
- Orchestrate your machine learning pipeline with Apache Beam, Apache Airflow, and Kubeflow Pipelines
- Work with data using TensorFlow Data Validation and TensorFlow Transform
- Analyze a model in detail using TensorFlow Model Analysis
- Examine fairness and bias in your model performance
- Deploy models with TensorFlow Serving or TensorFlow Lite for mobile devices
- Learn privacy-preserving machine learning techniques
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
-
1. Introduction
- Why Machine Learning Pipelines?
- When to Think About Machine Learning Pipelines
- Overview of the Steps in a Machine Learning Pipeline
- Pipeline Orchestration
- Our Example Project
- Summary
- 2. Introduction to TensorFlow Extended
-
3. Data Ingestion
- Concepts for Data Ingestion
- Data Preparation
- Ingestion Strategies
- Summary
-
4. Data Validation
- Why Data Validation?
- TFDV
- Recognizing Problems in Your Data
- Processing Large Datasets with GCP
- Integrating TFDV into Your Machine Learning Pipeline
- Summary
-
5. Data Preprocessing
- Why Data Preprocessing?
- Data Preprocessing with TFT
- Summary
-
6. Model Training
- Defining the Model for Our Example Project
- The TFX Trainer Component
- Using TensorBoard in an Interactive Pipeline
- Distribution Strategies
- Model Tuning
- Summary
-
7. Model Analysis and Validation
- How to Analyze Your Model
- TensorFlow Model Analysis
- Model Analysis for Fairness
- Model Explainability
- Analysis and Validation in TFX
- Summary
-
8. Model Deployment with TensorFlow Serving
- A Simple Model Server
- The Downside of Model Deployments with Python-Based APIs
- TensorFlow Serving
- TensorFlow Architecture Overview
- Exporting Models for TensorFlow Serving
- Model Signatures
- Inspecting Exported Models
- Setting Up TensorFlow Serving
- Configuring a TensorFlow Server
- REST Versus gRPC
- Making Predictions from the Model Server
- Model A/B Testing with TensorFlow Serving
- Requesting Model Metadata from the Model Server
- Batching Inference Requests
- Configuring Batch Predictions
- Other TensorFlow Serving Optimizations
- TensorFlow Serving Alternatives
- Deploying with Cloud Providers
- Model Deployment with TFX Pipelines
- Summary
-
9. Advanced Model Deployments with TensorFlow Serving
- Decoupling Deployment Cycles
- Model Optimizations for Deployments
- Using TensorRT with TensorFlow Serving
- TFLite
- Monitoring Your TensorFlow Serving Instances
- Simple Scaling with TensorFlow Serving and Kubernetes
- Summary
-
10. Advanced TensorFlow Extended
- Advanced Pipeline Concepts
- Human in the Loop
- Custom TFX Components
- Summary
-
11. Pipelines Part 1: Apache Beam and Apache Airflow
- Which Orchestration Tool to Choose?
- Converting Your Interactive TFX Pipeline to a Production Pipeline
- Simple Interactive Pipeline Conversion for Beam and Airflow
- Introduction to Apache Beam
- Orchestrating TFX Pipelines with Apache Beam
- Introduction to Apache Airflow
- Orchestrating TFX Pipelines with Apache Airflow
- Summary
-
12. Pipelines Part 2: Kubeflow Pipelines
- Introduction to Kubeflow Pipelines
- Orchestrating TFX Pipelines with Kubeflow Pipelines
- Pipelines Based on Google Cloud AI Platform
- Summary
-
13. Feedback Loops
- Explicit and Implicit Feedback
- Design Patterns for Collecting Feedback
- How to Track Feedback Loops
- Summary
-
14. Data Privacy for Machine Learning
- Data Privacy Issues
- Differential Privacy
- Introduction to TensorFlow Privacy
- Federated Learning
- Encrypted Machine Learning
- Other Methods for Data Privacy
- Summary
- 15. The Future of Pipelines and Next Steps
-
A. Introduction to Infrastructure for Machine Learning
- What Is a Container?
- Introduction to Docker
- Introduction to Kubernetes
- Deploying Applications to Kubernetes
- B. Setting Up a Kubernetes Cluster on Google Cloud
- C. Tips for Operating Kubeflow Pipelines
- Index
- Title: Building Machine Learning Pipelines
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492053194