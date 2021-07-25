Building Microservices, 2nd Edition

Book Description
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained microservices. But developing these systems brings its own set of problems. With lots of examples and practical advice, this expanded second edition takes a holistic view of the topics system architects and administrators must consider when building, managing, and evolving microservices architectures.
Author Sam Newman provides you with a firm grounding in the concepts while diving into the latest solutions for modeling, integrating, testing, deploying, and monitoring your own autonomous services. Through real-world examples, you’ll learn how organizations worldwide are getting the most out of these architectures. Microservices technologies are moving quickly. This book brings you up to speed.
- Get new information on user interfaces, container orchestration, and serverless
- Use microservices to align system design with your organization’s goals
- Explore options for integrating a service with the rest of your system
- Take an incremental approach when splitting monolithic codebases
- Deploy individual microservices through continuous integration
- Examine the complexities of testing and monitoring distributed services
- Manage security with expanded content around user-to-service and service-to-service models
- Understand the challenges of scaling microservices architectures
Table of Contents
1. What Are Microservices?
- Microservices At a Glance
- Key Concepts of Microservices
- The Monolith
- Enabling Technology
- Advantages of Microservices
- Microservice Pain Points
- Should I Use Microservices?
- Summary
2. How to Model Microervices
- Introducing MusicCorp
- What Makes a Good Microservice Boundary?
- Types Of Coupling
- Alternatives to Domain-Oriented Decomposition
- Different Goals, Different Drivers
- Just Enough Domain-Driven Design
- Event-storming
- Summary
3. Build
- A Brief Introduction to Continuous Integration
- Build Pipelines and Continuous Delivery
- Mapping Source Code and Builds to Microservices
- Summary
4. Deployment
- From Logical to Physical
- Principles Of Microservice Deployment
- Deployment Options
- Which Deployment Option Is Right For You?
- Kubernetes & Container Orchestration
- Progressive Delivery
- Summary
- Title: Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492034025