Building Microservices, 2nd Edition

by Sam Newman
Released July 2021
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492034025

Book Description

Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained microservices. But developing these systems brings its own set of problems. With lots of examples and practical advice, this expanded second edition takes a holistic view of the topics system architects and administrators must consider when building, managing, and evolving microservices architectures.

Author Sam Newman provides you with a firm grounding in the concepts while diving into the latest solutions for modeling, integrating, testing, deploying, and monitoring your own autonomous services. Through real-world examples, you’ll learn how organizations worldwide are getting the most out of these architectures. Microservices technologies are moving quickly. This book brings you up to speed.

  • Get new information on user interfaces, container orchestration, and serverless
  • Use microservices to align system design with your organization’s goals
  • Explore options for integrating a service with the rest of your system
  • Take an incremental approach when splitting monolithic codebases
  • Deploy individual microservices through continuous integration
  • Examine the complexities of testing and monitoring distributed services
  • Manage security with expanded content around user-to-service and service-to-service models
  • Understand the challenges of scaling microservices architectures

Table of Contents

  1. 1. What Are Microservices?
    1. Microservices At a Glance
    2. Key Concepts of Microservices
      1. Independently Deployability
      2. Modelled Around a Business Domain
      3. Owning Their Own State
      4. Size
      5. Flexibility
      6. Alignment of Architecture and Organization
    3. The Monolith
      1. The Single-Process Monolith
      2. The Modular Monolith
      3. The Distributed Monolith
      4. Monoliths and Delivery Contention
      5. Advantages of Monoliths
    4. Enabling Technology
      1. Log Aggregation and Distributed Tracing
      2. Containers and Kubernetes
      3. Streaming
      4. Public Cloud and Serverless
    5. Advantages of Microservices
      1. Technology Heterogeneity
      2. Robustness
      3. Scaling
      4. Ease of Deployment
      5. Organizational Alignment
      6. Composability
    6. Microservice Pain Points
      1. Developer Experience
      2. Technology Overload
      3. Reporting
      4. Monitoring and Troubleshooting
      5. Security
      6. Testing
      7. Latency
      8. Data Consistency
    7. Should I Use Microservices?
      1. Who They Might Not Work For
      2. Where They Work Well
    8. Summary
  2. 2. How to Model Microervices
    1. Introducing MusicCorp
    2. What Makes a Good Microservice Boundary?
      1. Information Hiding
      2. Cohesion
      3. Coupling
      4. The Interplay of Coupling And Cohesion
    3. Types Of Coupling
      1. Domain Coupling
      2. Tramp Coupling
      3. Common Coupling
      4. Content Coupling
    4. Alternatives to Domain-Oriented Decomposition
      1. Volatility
      2. Data
      3. Technology
      4. Organizational
    5. Different Goals, Different Drivers
      1. Mixing Models And Exceptions
    6. Just Enough Domain-Driven Design
      1. Ubiquitous Language
      2. Aggregate
      3. Bounded Context
      4. Mapping Aggregates and Bounded Contexts to Microservices
      5. Turtles All the Way Down
      6. The Dangers Of Premature Decomposition
      7. Communication in Terms of Business Concepts
    7. Event-storming
      1. Logistics
      2. The Process
    8. Summary
  3. 3. Build
    1. A Brief Introduction to Continuous Integration
      1. Are You Really Doing CI?
      2. Branching Models
    2. Build Pipelines and Continuous Delivery
      1. Tooling
      2. Tradeoffs and Environments
      3. Artifact Creation
    3. Mapping Source Code and Builds to Microservices
      1. One Giant Repo, One Giant Build
      2. Pattern: One Repository Per Microservice (aka Multi-Repo)
      3. Pattern: Monorepo
      4. Which Approach Would I Use?
    4. Summary
  4. 4. Deployment
    1. From Logical to Physical
      1. Multiple Instances
      2. The Database
      3. Environments
    2. Principles Of Microservice Deployment
      1. Isolated Execution
      2. Focus On Automation
      3. Infrastructure As Code
      4. Zero-downtime Deployment
      5. Desired State Management
    3. Deployment Options
      1. Physical Machines
      2. Virtual Machines
      3. Containers
      4. Application Containers
      5. Platform As A Service (PAAS)
      6. Function As A Service (FAAS)
    4. Which Deployment Option Is Right For You?
    5. Kubernetes & Container Orchestration
      1. The Case For Container Orchestration
      2. A Simplified View Of Kubernetes Concepts
      3. Multi-Tenancy and Federation
      4. The Cloud Native Computing Federation
      5. Platforms and Portability
      6. Helm, Operations and CRDs, oh my!
      7. And Knative
      8. The Future
      9. Should You Use It?
    6. Progressive Delivery
      1. Separating Deployment From Release
      2. On To Progressive Delivery
      3. Feature Toggles
      4. Canary Release
      5. Parallel Run
    7. Summary

