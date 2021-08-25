Building Microservices, 2nd Edition

Book description
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained microservices. But developing these systems brings its own set of problems. With lots of examples and practical advice, this expanded second edition takes a holistic view of the topics system architects and administrators must consider when building, managing, and evolving microservices architectures.
Author Sam Newman provides you with a firm grounding in the concepts while diving into the latest solutions for modeling, integrating, testing, deploying, and monitoring your own autonomous services. Through real-world examples, you’ll learn how organizations worldwide are getting the most out of these architectures. Microservices technologies are moving quickly. This book brings you up to speed.
- Get new information on user interfaces, container orchestration, and serverless
- Use microservices to align system design with your organization’s goals
- Explore options for integrating a service with the rest of your system
- Take an incremental approach when splitting monolithic codebases
- Deploy individual microservices through continuous integration
- Examine the complexities of testing and monitoring distributed services
- Manage security with expanded content around user-to-service and service-to-service models
- Understand the challenges of scaling microservices architectures
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Foundation
-
1. What Are Microservices?
- Microservices at a Glance
- Key Concepts of Microservices
- The Monolith
- Enabling Technology
- Advantages of Microservices
- Microservice Pain Points
- Should I Use Microservices?
- Summary
-
2. How to Model Microservices
- Introducing MusicCorp
- What Makes a Good Microservice Boundary?
- Types of Coupling
- Just Enough Domain-Driven Design
- The Case for Domain-Driven Design for Microservices
- Alternatives to Business Domain Boundaries
- Different Goals, Different Drivers
- Summary
-
3. Splitting the Monolith
- Have a Goal
- Incremental Migration
- The Monolith Is Rarely the Enemy
- What to Split First?
- Decomposition By Layer
- Useful Decompositional Patterns
- Data Decomposition Concerns
- Summary
-
4. Microservice Communication Styles
- From In-Process to Inter-Process
- Technology for Inter-process Communication: So Many Choices
- Styles of Microservice Communication
- Pattern: Synchronous Blocking
- Pattern: Asynchronous Non-blocking
- Pattern: Communication Through Common Data
- Pattern: Request-Response Communication
- Pattern: Event-Driven Communication
- Proceed with Caution
- Summary
- II. Implementation
-
5. Implementing Microservice Communication
- Looking for the Ideal Technology
- Technology Choices
- Serialization Formats
- Schemas
- Handling Change Between Microservices
- Avoiding Breaking Changes
- Managing Breaking Changes
- DRY and the Perils of Code Reuse in a Microservice World
- Service Discovery
- Service Meshes and API Gateways
- Documenting Services
- Summary
- 6. Workflow
-
7. Build
- A Brief Introduction to Continuous Integration
- Build Pipelines and Continuous Delivery
- Mapping Source Code and Builds to Microservices
- Summary
-
8. Deployment
- From Logical to Physical
- Principles Of Microservice Deployment
- Deployment Options
- Which Deployment Option Is Right For You?
- Kubernetes & Container Orchestration
- Progressive Delivery
- Summary
-
9. Testing
- Types of Tests
- Test Scope
- Implementing Service Tests
- Implementing (Those Tricky) End-to-End Tests
- Should You Avoid End-to-End Tests?
- Developer Experience
- From Pre-Production to In-Production Testing
- Cross-Functional Testing
- Summary
-
10. From Monitoring to Observability
- Single Microservice, Single Server
- Single Microservice, Multiple Servers
- Multiple Services, Multiple Servers
- Observability vs Monitoring
- Building Blocks For Observability
- Standardization
- Selecting Tools
- The Expert In The Machine
- Getting Started
- Summary
-
11. Security
- Core Principles
- The Five Functions of Cybersecurity
- Foundations of Application Security
- Implicit Trust Versus Zero Trust
- Securing Data
- Authentication and Authorization
- Summary
-
12. Resiliency
- What Is Resiliency?
- Failure Is Everywhere
- How Much Is Too Much?
- Degrading Functionality
- Stability Patterns
- Spreading Your Risk
- CAP Theorem
- Chaos Engineering
- Blame
- Summary
-
13. Scaling
- The Four Axis of Scaling
- Combining Models
- Start Small
- Caching
- Autoscaling
- Starting Again
- Summary
- III. People
-
14. User Interfaces
- Toward Digital
- Ownership Models
- Towards Stream-Aligned Teams
- Pattern: Monolithic Frontend
- Pattern: Micro Frontends
- Pattern: Page-Based Decomposition
- Pattern: Widget-Based Decomposition
- Constraints
- Pattern: Central Aggregating Gateway
- Pattern: Backend for Frontend (BFF)
- GraphQL
- A Hybrid Approach
- Summary
-
15. Organizational Structures
- Loosely Coupled Organizations
- Conway’s Law
- Team Size
- Understanding Conway’s Law
- Small Teams, Large Organization
- On Autonomy
- Strong vs Collective Ownership
- Enabling Teams
- Shared Microservices
- Internal Open Source
- Pluggable, Modular Microservices
- The Orphaned Service
- Case Study: RealEstate.com.au
- Geographical Distribution
- Conway’s Law in Reverse
- People
- Summary
-
16. The Evolutionary Architect
- What’s in a Name?
- What Is Software Architecture?
- Making Change Possible
- An Evolutionary Vision for the Architect
- Defining System Boundaries
- A Social Construct
- Habitability
- A Principled Approach
- Guiding An Evolutionary Architecture
- Architecture in a Stream-Aligned Organization
- Building a Team
- The Required Standard
- Governance and the Paved Road
- Technical Debt
- Exception Handling
- Summary
- Bringing It All Together
- A. Bibliography
- Glossary
Product information
- Title: Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492034025
