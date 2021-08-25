Building Microservices, 2nd Edition

Building Microservices, 2nd Edition

by Sam Newman
Released August 2021
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492034025

Book description

Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained microservices. But developing these systems brings its own set of problems. With lots of examples and practical advice, this expanded second edition takes a holistic view of the topics system architects and administrators must consider when building, managing, and evolving microservices architectures.

Author Sam Newman provides you with a firm grounding in the concepts while diving into the latest solutions for modeling, integrating, testing, deploying, and monitoring your own autonomous services. Through real-world examples, you’ll learn how organizations worldwide are getting the most out of these architectures. Microservices technologies are moving quickly. This book brings you up to speed.

  • Get new information on user interfaces, container orchestration, and serverless
  • Use microservices to align system design with your organization’s goals
  • Explore options for integrating a service with the rest of your system
  • Take an incremental approach when splitting monolithic codebases
  • Deploy individual microservices through continuous integration
  • Examine the complexities of testing and monitoring distributed services
  • Manage security with expanded content around user-to-service and service-to-service models
  • Understand the challenges of scaling microservices architectures

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Who Should Read This Book
    2. Why I Wrote This Book
    3. What’s Changed Since The 2nd Edition?
    4. Navigating This Book
      1. Part I, Foundation
      2. Part II, Implementation
      3. Part III, People
    5. Conventions Used in This Book
    6. O’Reilly Online Learning
    7. Acknowledgments
  2. I. Foundation
  3. 1. What Are Microservices?
    1. Microservices at a Glance
    2. Key Concepts of Microservices
      1. Independently Deployability
      2. Modelled Around a Business Domain
      3. Owning Their Own State
      4. Size
      5. Flexibility
      6. Alignment of Architecture and Organization
    3. The Monolith
      1. The Single-Process Monolith
      2. The Modular Monolith
      3. The Distributed Monolith
      4. Monoliths and Delivery Contention
      5. Advantages of Monoliths
    4. Enabling Technology
      1. Log Aggregation and Distributed Tracing
      2. Containers and Kubernetes
      3. Streaming
      4. Public Cloud and Serverless
    5. Advantages of Microservices
      1. Technology Heterogeneity
      2. Robustness
      3. Scaling
      4. Ease of Deployment
      5. Organizational Alignment
      6. Composability
    6. Microservice Pain Points
      1. Developer Experience
      2. Technology Overload
      3. Cost
      4. Reporting
      5. Monitoring and Troubleshooting
      6. Security
      7. Testing
      8. Latency
      9. Data Consistency
    7. Should I Use Microservices?
      1. Who They Might Not Work For
      2. Where They Work Well
    8. Summary
  4. 2. How to Model Microservices
    1. Introducing MusicCorp
    2. What Makes a Good Microservice Boundary?
      1. Information Hiding
      2. Cohesion
      3. Coupling
      4. The Interplay of Coupling And Cohesion
    3. Types of Coupling
      1. Domain Coupling
      2. Pass Through Coupling
      3. Common Coupling
      4. Content Coupling
    4. Just Enough Domain-Driven Design
      1. Ubiquitous Language
      2. Aggregate
      3. Bounded Context
      4. Mapping Aggregates and Bounded Contexts to Microservices
      5. Event-storming
    5. The Case for Domain-Driven Design for Microservices
    6. Alternatives to Business Domain Boundaries
      1. Volatility
      2. Data
      3. Technology
      4. Organizational
    7. Different Goals, Different Drivers
      1. Mixing Models and Exceptions
    8. Summary
  5. 3. Splitting the Monolith
    1. Have a Goal
    2. Incremental Migration
    3. The Monolith Is Rarely the Enemy
      1. The Dangers of Premature Decomposition
    4. What to Split First?
    5. Decomposition By Layer
      1. Code First
      2. Data First
    6. Useful Decompositional Patterns
      1. Strangler Fig Pattern
      2. Parallel Run
      3. Feature Toggle
    7. Data Decomposition Concerns
      1. Performance
      2. Data Integrity
      3. Transactions
      4. Tooling
      5. Reporting Database
    8. Summary
  6. 4. Microservice Communication Styles
    1. From In-Process to Inter-Process
      1. Performance
      2. Changing Interfaces
      3. Error handling
    2. Technology for Inter-process Communication: So Many Choices
    3. Styles of Microservice Communication
      1. Mix and Match
    4. Pattern: Synchronous Blocking
      1. Advantages
      2. Disadvantages
      3. Where to Use It
    5. Pattern: Asynchronous Non-blocking
      1. Advantages
      2. Disadvantages
      3. Where to Use It
    6. Pattern: Communication Through Common Data
      1. Implementation
      2. Advantages
      3. Disadvantages
      4. Where to Use It
    7. Pattern: Request-Response Communication
      1. Implementation: Synchronous Versus Asynchronous
      2. Where to Use It
    8. Pattern: Event-Driven Communication
      1. Implementation
      2. What’s in an Event?
      3. Where to Use It
    9. Proceed with Caution
    10. Summary
  7. II. Implementation
  8. 5. Implementing Microservice Communication
    1. Looking for the Ideal Technology
      1. Make Backwards Compatibility Easy
      2. Make Your Interface Explicit
      3. Keep Your APIs Technology-Agnostic
      4. Make Your Service Simple for Consumers
      5. Hide Internal Implementation Detail
    2. Technology Choices
      1. Remote Procedure Calls
      2. REST
      3. GraphQL
      4. Message Brokers
    3. Serialization Formats
      1. Textual Formats
      2. Binary Formats
    4. Schemas
      1. Structural vs Semantic Contract Breakages
      2. Should You Use Schemas?
    5. Handling Change Between Microservices
    6. Avoiding Breaking Changes
      1. Expansion Changes
      2. Tolerant Reader
      3. Right Technology
      4. Explicit Interface
      5. Catch Accidental Breaking Changes Early
    7. Managing Breaking Changes
      1. Lock-Step Deployment
      2. Coexist Incompatible Microservice Versions
      3. Emulate The Old Interface
      4. Which Approach Do I Prefer?
      5. The Social Contract
      6. Tracking Usage
      7. Extreme Measures
    8. DRY and the Perils of Code Reuse in a Microservice World
      1. Sharing Code Via Libraries
    9. Service Discovery
      1. Domain Name System (DNS)
      2. Dynamic Service Registries
      3. Don’t Forget the Humans!
    10. Service Meshes and API Gateways
      1. API Gateways
      2. Service Meshes
      3. What About Other Protocols?
    11. Documenting Services
      1. Explicit Schemas
      2. The Self-Describing System
    12. Summary
  9. 6. Workflow
    1. Database Transactions
      1. ACID Transactions
      2. Still ACID, but Lacking Atomicity?
    2. Distributed Transactions: Two-Phase Commits
    3. Distributed Transactions—Just Say No
    4. Sagas
      1. Saga Failure Modes
      2. Implementing Sagas
      3. Sagas Versus Distributed Transactions
    5. Summary
  10. 7. Build
    1. A Brief Introduction to Continuous Integration
      1. Are You Really Doing CI?
      2. Branching Models
    2. Build Pipelines and Continuous Delivery
      1. Tooling
      2. Tradeoffs and Environments
      3. Artifact Creation
    3. Mapping Source Code and Builds to Microservices
      1. One Giant Repo, One Giant Build
      2. Pattern: One Repository Per Microservice (aka Multi-Repo)
      3. Pattern: Monorepo
      4. Which Approach Would I Use?
    4. Summary
  11. 8. Deployment
    1. From Logical to Physical
      1. Multiple Instances
      2. The Database
      3. Environments
    2. Principles Of Microservice Deployment
      1. Isolated Execution
      2. Focus On Automation
      3. Infrastructure As Code (IAC)
      4. Zero-downtime Deployment
      5. Desired State Management
    3. Deployment Options
      1. Physical Machines
      2. Virtual Machines
      3. Containers
      4. Application Containers
      5. Platform As A Service (PAAS)
      6. Function As A Service (FAAS)
    4. Which Deployment Option Is Right For You?
    5. Kubernetes & Container Orchestration
      1. The Case For Container Orchestration
      2. A Simplified View Of Kubernetes Concepts
      3. Multi-Tenancy and Federation
      4. The Cloud Native Computing Federation
      5. Platforms and Portability
      6. Helm, Operators and CRDs, oh my!
      7. And Knative
      8. The Future
      9. Should You Use It?
    6. Progressive Delivery
      1. Separating Deployment From Release
      2. On To Progressive Delivery
      3. Feature Toggles
      4. Canary Release
      5. Parallel Run
    7. Summary
  12. 9. Testing
    1. Types of Tests
    2. Test Scope
      1. Unit Tests
      2. Service Tests
      3. End-to-End Tests
      4. Trade-Offs
    3. Implementing Service Tests
      1. Mocking or Stubbing
      2. A Smarter Stub Service
    4. Implementing (Those Tricky) End-to-End Tests
      1. Flaky and Brittle Tests
      2. Who Writes These End-to-End Tests?
      3. How Long Should End-to-End Tests Run?
      4. The Great Pile-up
      5. The Metaversion
      6. Lack Of Independent Testability
    5. Should You Avoid End-to-End Tests?
      1. Contract Tests and Consumer-Driven Contracts (CDCs)
      2. The Final Word
    6. Developer Experience
    7. From Pre-Production to In-Production Testing
      1. Types Of In-Production Testing
      2. Making Testing In Production Safe
      3. Mean Time to Repair Over Mean Time Between Failures?
    8. Cross-Functional Testing
      1. Performance Tests
      2. Robustness Tests
    9. Summary
  13. 10. From Monitoring to Observability
    1. Single Microservice, Single Server
    2. Single Microservice, Multiple Servers
    3. Multiple Services, Multiple Servers
    4. Observability vs Monitoring
      1. The Pillars Of Observability? Not So Fast
    5. Building Blocks For Observability
      1. Log Aggregation
      2. Metrics Aggregation
      3. Distributed Tracing
      4. Are We Doing OK?
      5. Alerting
      6. Semantic Monitoring
      7. Testing In Production
    6. Standardization
    7. Selecting Tools
      1. Democratic
      2. Easy To Integrate
      3. Provide Context
      4. Real-time
      5. Suitable For Your Scale
    8. The Expert In The Machine
    9. Getting Started
    10. Summary
  14. 11. Security
    1. Core Principles
      1. Principle of Least Privilege
      2. Defense in depth
      3. Automation
      4. Build Security Into the Delivery Process
    2. The Five Functions of Cybersecurity
      1. Identify
      2. Protect
      3. Detect
      4. Respond
      5. Recover
    3. Foundations of Application Security
      1. Credentials
      2. Patching
      3. Backups
      4. Rebuild
    4. Implicit Trust Versus Zero Trust
      1. Implicit Trust
      2. Zero Trust
      3. It’s a Spectrum
    5. Securing Data
      1. Data in Transit
      2. Data at Rest
    6. Authentication and Authorization
      1. Service to Service Authentication
      2. Human Authentication
      3. Common Single Sign-On Implementations
      4. Single Sign-On Gateway
      5. Fine-Grained Authorization
      6. The Confused Deputy Problem
      7. Centralized, Upstream Authorization
      8. Decentralizing Authorization
      9. JSON Web Token (JWT)
    7. Summary
  15. 12. Resiliency
    1. What Is Resiliency?
      1. Robustness
      2. Rebound
      3. Graceful Extensibility
      4. Sustained Adaptability
      5. And Microservice Architecture
    2. Failure Is Everywhere
    3. How Much Is Too Much?
    4. Degrading Functionality
    5. Stability Patterns
      1. Timeouts
      2. Retries
      3. Bulkheads
      4. Circuit Breakers
      5. Isolation
      6. Redundancy
      7. Middleware
      8. Idempotency
    6. Spreading Your Risk
    7. CAP Theorem
      1. Sacrificing Consistency
      2. Sacrificing Availability
      3. Sacrificing Partition Tolerance?
      4. AP or CP?
      5. It’s Not All or Nothing
      6. And the Real World
    8. Chaos Engineering
      1. Game Days
      2. Production Experiments
      3. From Robustness to Beyond
    9. Blame
    10. Summary
  16. 13. Scaling
    1. The Four Axis of Scaling
      1. Vertical Scaling
      2. Horizontal Duplication
      3. Data Partitioning
      4. Functional Decomposition
    2. Combining Models
    3. Start Small
    4. Caching
      1. For Performance
      2. For Scale
      3. For Robustness
      4. Where to Cache
      5. Invalidation
      6. The Golden Rule of Caching
      7. Freshness Versus Optimization
      8. Cache Poisoning: A Cautionary Tale
    5. Autoscaling
    6. Starting Again
    7. Summary
  17. III. People
  18. 14. User Interfaces
    1. Toward Digital
    2. Ownership Models
      1. Drivers for Dedicated Frontend Teams
    3. Towards Stream-Aligned Teams
      1. Sharing Specialists
      2. Ensuring Consistency
      3. Working Through Technical Challenges
    4. Pattern: Monolithic Frontend
      1. When to Use It
    5. Pattern: Micro Frontends
      1. Implementation
      2. When to Use It
    6. Pattern: Page-Based Decomposition
      1. Where to Use It
    7. Pattern: Widget-Based Decomposition
      1. Implementation
      2. When to Use It
    8. Constraints
    9. Pattern: Central Aggregating Gateway
      1. Ownership
      2. Different Types of User Interfaces
      3. Multiple Concerns
      4. When to Use It
    10. Pattern: Backend for Frontend (BFF)
      1. How Many BFFs?
      2. Reuse and BFFs
      3. BFFs for Desktop Web and Beyond
      4. When to Use
    11. GraphQL
    12. A Hybrid Approach
    13. Summary
  19. 15. Organizational Structures
    1. Loosely Coupled Organizations
    2. Conway’s Law
      1. Evidence
    3. Team Size
    4. Understanding Conway’s Law
    5. Small Teams, Large Organization
    6. On Autonomy
    7. Strong vs Collective Ownership
      1. Strong Ownership
      2. Collective Ownership
      3. At a Team Versus Organizational Level
      4. Balancing Models
    8. Enabling Teams
      1. Communities Of Practice
      2. The Platform
    9. Shared Microservices
      1. Too Hard to Split
      2. Cross-Cutting Changes
      3. Delivery Bottlenecks
    10. Internal Open Source
      1. Role of the Core Committers
      2. Maturity
      3. Tooling
    11. Pluggable, Modular Microservices
      1. Change Reviews
    12. The Orphaned Service
    13. Case Study: RealEstate.com.au
    14. Geographical Distribution
    15. Conway’s Law in Reverse
    16. People
    17. Summary
  20. 16. The Evolutionary Architect
    1. What’s in a Name?
    2. What Is Software Architecture?
    3. Making Change Possible
    4. An Evolutionary Vision for the Architect
    5. Defining System Boundaries
    6. A Social Construct
    7. Habitability
    8. A Principled Approach
      1. Strategic Goals
      2. Principles
      3. Practices
      4. Combining Principles and Practices
      5. A Real-World Example
    9. Guiding An Evolutionary Architecture
    10. Architecture in a Stream-Aligned Organization
    11. Building a Team
    12. The Required Standard
      1. Monitoring
      2. Interfaces
      3. Architectural Safety
    13. Governance and the Paved Road
      1. Exemplars
      2. Tailored Microservice Template
      3. The Paved Road at Scale
    14. Technical Debt
    15. Exception Handling
    16. Summary
  21. Bringing It All Together
    1. What Are Microservices?
    2. Moving To Microservices
    3. Communication Styles
    4. Workflow
    5. Build
    6. Deployment
    7. Testing
    8. Monitoring and Observability
    9. Security
    10. Resiliency
    11. Scaling
    12. User Interfaces
    13. Organization
    14. Architecture
    15. Further Reading
    16. Looking Forward
    17. Final Words
  22. A. Bibliography
  23. Glossary

