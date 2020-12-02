Building Serverless Applications with Google Cloud Run

Book description
Learn how to build a real-world serverless application in the cloud that's reliable, secure, maintainable, and scalable. If you have experience building web applications on traditional infrastructure, this hands-on guide shows you how to get started with Cloud Run, a container-based serverless product on Google Cloud.
Through the course of this book, you'll learn how to deploy several example applications that highlight different parts of the serverless stack on Google Cloud. Combining practical examples with fundamentals, this book will appeal to developers who are early in their learning journey as well as experienced practitioners.
- Build a serverless application with Google Cloud Run
- Learn approaches for building containers with (and without) Docker
- Explore Google Cloud's managed relational database: Cloud SQL
- Use HTTP sessions to make every user's experience unique
- Explore identity and access management (IAM) on Cloud Run
- Provision Google Cloud resources using Terraform
- Learn how to handle background task scheduling on Cloud Run
- Move your service from Cloud Run to Knative Serving with little effort
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
-
1. Introduction
- Serverless Applications
- Google Cloud
- Serverless on Google Cloud
- Cloud Run
- Concerns About Serverless
- Summary
-
2. Understanding Cloud Run
- Getting Started with Google Cloud
- Deploying Your First Service
- Understanding Cloud Run
- Choosing a Serverless Compute Product on Google Cloud
- Summary
-
3. Building Containers
- Containers: A Hands-On Exploration
- Containers from First Principles
- Artifact Registry
- Building a Container Without a Dockerfile
- Cloud Build
- Shutting Down
- Summary
-
4. Working with a Relational Database
- Introducing the Demo Application
- Limiting Concurrency
- Cloud SQL in Production
- Shutting Down
- Summary
-
5. Working with HTTP Sessions
- How HTTP Sessions Work
- Storing Sessions in Memorystore: A Hands-On Exploration
- Alternative Session Stores
- Session Affinity
- Shutting Down
- Summary
-
6. Service Identity and Authentication
- Cloud IAM Fundamentals
- Sending Authenticated Requests to Cloud Run
- Programmatically Calling Private Cloud Run Services
- Demo Application
- Summary
-
7. Task Scheduling
- Cloud Tasks
- Hands-On Learning: A Demo Application
- Queue Configuration
- Considerations
- Summary
-
8. Infrastructure as Code Using Terraform
- What Is Infrastructure as Code?
- Why Infrastructure as Code?
- Serverless Infrastructure
- Terraform
- The Terraform Workflow
- Supplemental Resources
- Summary
-
9. Structured Logging and Tracing
- Logging on Cloud Run
- Structured Logging
- Request Context
- Trace Context
- Log-Based Metrics with Cloud Monitoring
- Summary
-
10. Cloud Run and Knative Serving
- What Is Knative Serving?
- Understanding Kubernetes
- Running Knative Serving Locally
- Shutting Down
- Discussion
- Summary
- Index
Product information
- Title: Building Serverless Applications with Google Cloud Run
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492057093
