Building Serverless Applications with Google Cloud Run

Learn how to build a real-world serverless application in the cloud that's reliable, secure, maintainable, and scalable. If you have experience building web applications on traditional infrastructure, this hands-on guide shows you how to get started with Cloud Run, a container-based serverless product on Google Cloud.

Through the course of this book, you'll learn how to deploy several example applications that highlight different parts of the serverless stack on Google Cloud. Combining practical examples with fundamentals, this book will appeal to developers who are early in their learning journey as well as experienced practitioners.