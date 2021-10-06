C# Cookbook

Even if you're familiar with C# syntax, knowing how to combine various language features is a critical skill when you're building applications. This cookbook is packed full of recipes to help you solve issues for C# programming tasks you're likely to encounter. You'll learn tried-and-true techniques to help you achieve greater productivity and improve the quality of your code.

Author and independent consultant Joe Mayo shares some of the most important practices you'll need to be successful as a C# developer. Each section of this cookbook describes some useful facet of the C# programming language. These recipes--the result of many years of experience--are proven concepts for solving real-world problems with C#.

Recipes in this book will help you: