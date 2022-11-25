C++ Software Design

C++ Software Design

by Klaus Iglberger
Released November 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098113148

Explore a preview version of C++ Software Design right now.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from 200+ publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Good software design is essential for the success of your project, but designing software is hard to do. You need to have a deep understanding of the consequences of design decisions and a good overview of available design alternatives. With this book, experienced C++ developers will get a thorough, practical, and unparalleled overview of software design with this modern language.

C++ trainer and consultant Klaus Iglberger explains how you can manage dependencies and abstractions, improve changeability and extensibility of software entities, and apply and implement modern design patterns to help you take advantage of today's possibilities. Design is the most essential aspect of a software project because it impacts the software's most important properties: maintainability, changeability, and extensibility.

  • Learn how to evaluate your code with respect to software design
  • Understand what software design is, including design goals such as changeability and extensibility
  • Explore the advantages and disadvantages of each design approach
  • Learn how design patterns help solve problems and express intent
  • Choose the right form of a design pattern to gain most of its advantages

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: C++ Software Design
  • Author(s): Klaus Iglberger
  • Release date: November 2022
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098113148