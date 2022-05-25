Cloud Native DevOps with Kubernetes, 2nd Edition

Cloud Native DevOps with Kubernetes, 2nd Edition

by Justin Domingus, John Arundel
Released May 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098116804

Book description

Kubernetes has become the operating system of today's cloud native world, providing a reliable and scalable platform for running containerized workloads. In this friendly, pragmatic book, cloud experts Justin Domingus and John Arundel show your development and operations staff what Kubernetes can do--and what you can do with it.

This updated second edition guides you through the growing Kubernetes ecosystem and provides practical solutions to everyday problems using tools currently in use in the software industry. You'll walk through an example containerized application running in Kubernetes step-by-step, from the development environment through the continuous deployment pipeline, with patterns you can use for your own applications. Make your development teams lean, fast, and effective by adopting Kubernetes and DevOps principles.

  • Understand containers and Kubernetes--no experience necessary
  • Run your own applications on managed cloud Kubernetes services or on-premises environments
  • Design your own cloud native services and infrastructure
  • Use Kubernetes to manage resource usage and the container lifecycle
  • Optimize clusters for cost, performance, resilience, capacity, and scalability
  • Learn the best tools for developing, testing, and deploying your applications
  • Apply the latest industry practices for observability and monitoring
  • Secure your containers and clusters in production

Table of contents

  1. 1. Revolution in the Cloud
    1. The Creation of the Cloud
      1. Buying Time
      2. Infrastructure as a Service
    2. The Dawn of DevOps
      1. Improving Feedback Loops
      2. What Does DevOps Mean?
      3. Infrastructure as Code
      4. Learning Together
    3. The Coming of Containers
      1. The State of the Art
      2. Thinking Inside the Box
      3. Putting Software in Containers
      4. Plug and Play Applications
    4. Conducting the Container Orchestra
    5. Kubernetes
      1. From Borg to Kubernetes
      2. Why Kubernetes?
      3. Will Kubernetes Disappear?
      4. Kubernetes Is Not a Panacea
    6. Cloud Native
    7. The Future of Operations
      1. Distributed DevOps
      2. Some Things Will Remain Centralized
      3. Developer Productivity Engineering
      4. You Are the Future
    8. Summary
  2. 2. First Steps with Kubernetes
    1. Running Your First Container
      1. Installing Docker Desktop
      2. What Is Docker?
      3. Running a Container Image
    2. The Demo Application
      1. Looking at the Source Code
      2. Introducing Go
      3. How the Demo App Works
    3. Building a Container
      1. Understanding Dockerfiles
      2. Minimal Container Images
      3. Running docker image build
      4. Naming Your Images
      5. Port Forwarding
    4. Container Registries
      1. Authenticating to the Registry
      2. Naming and Pushing Your Image
      3. Running Your Image
    5. Hello, Kubernetes
      1. Running the Demo App
      2. If the Container Doesn’t Start
    6. Minikube
    7. Summary
  3. 3. Getting Kubernetes
    1. Cluster Architecture
      1. The Control Plane
      2. Node Components
      3. High Availability
    2. The Costs of Self-Hosting Kubernetes
      1. It’s More Work Than You Think
      2. It’s Not Just About the Initial Setup
      3. Tools Don’t Do All the Work for You
      4. Kubernetes The Hard Way
      5. Kubernetes Is Hard
      6. Administration Overhead
      7. Start with Managed Services
    3. Managed Kubernetes Services
      1. Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)
      2. Cluster Autoscaling
      3. Autopilot
      4. Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS)
      5. Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)
      6. IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service
      7. DigitalOcean Kubernetes
    4. Kubernetes Installers
      1. kops
      2. Kubespray
      3. kubeadm
      4. Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE)
      5. Puppet Kubernetes Module
    5. Buy or Build: Our Recommendations
      1. Run Less Software
      2. Use Managed Kubernetes if You Can
      3. But What About Vendor Lock-in?
      4. Bare-Metal and On-Prem
      5. Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Clusters
      6. OpenShift
      7. Anthos
      8. Use Standard Kubernetes Self-Hosting Tools if You Must
    6. Clusterless Container Services
      1. Amazon Fargate
      2. Azure Container Instances (ACI)
      3. Google Cloud Run
    7. Summary

