Cloud Native DevOps with Kubernetes, 2nd Edition

Book description
Kubernetes has become the operating system of today's cloud native world, providing a reliable and scalable platform for running containerized workloads. In this friendly, pragmatic book, cloud experts Justin Domingus and John Arundel show your development and operations staff what Kubernetes can do--and what you can do with it.
This updated second edition guides you through the growing Kubernetes ecosystem and provides practical solutions to everyday problems using tools currently in use in the software industry. You'll walk through an example containerized application running in Kubernetes step-by-step, from the development environment through the continuous deployment pipeline, with patterns you can use for your own applications. Make your development teams lean, fast, and effective by adopting Kubernetes and DevOps principles.
- Understand containers and Kubernetes--no experience necessary
- Run your own applications on managed cloud Kubernetes services or on-premises environments
- Design your own cloud native services and infrastructure
- Use Kubernetes to manage resource usage and the container lifecycle
- Optimize clusters for cost, performance, resilience, capacity, and scalability
- Learn the best tools for developing, testing, and deploying your applications
- Apply the latest industry practices for observability and monitoring
- Secure your containers and clusters in production
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Revolution in the Cloud
- The Creation of the Cloud
- The Dawn of DevOps
- The Coming of Containers
- Conducting the Container Orchestra
- Kubernetes
- Cloud Native
- The Future of Operations
- Summary
-
2. First Steps with Kubernetes
- Running Your First Container
- The Demo Application
- Building a Container
- Container Registries
- Hello, Kubernetes
- Minikube
- Summary
-
3. Getting Kubernetes
- Cluster Architecture
- The Costs of Self-Hosting Kubernetes
- Managed Kubernetes Services
- Kubernetes Installers
- Buy or Build: Our Recommendations
- Clusterless Container Services
- Summary
Product information
- Title: Cloud Native DevOps with Kubernetes, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098116804
You might also like
book
Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
The Rust programming language offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and …
book
Cloud Native Patterns
With 25 years of experience under her belt, Cornelia Davis teaches you the practices and patterns …
book
Programming Kubernetes
If you’re looking to develop native applications in Kubernetes, this is your guide. Developers and AppOps …
book
Learning Go
Go is rapidly becoming the preferred language for building web services. There are plenty of tutorials …