Cloud Native Security Cookbook

With the rise of the cloud, every aspect of IT has been shaken to its core. The fundamentals for building systems are changing, and although many of the principles that underpin security still ring true, their implementation has become unrecognizable. This practical book provides recipes for AWS, Azure, and GCP to help you enhance the security of your own cloud native systems.

Based on his hard-earned experience working with some of the world's biggest enterprises and rapidly iterating startups, consultant Josh Armitage covers the trade-offs that security professionals, developers, and infrastructure gurus need to make when working with different cloud providers. Each recipe discusses the inherent trade-offs, as well as where clouds have similarities and where they're fundamentally different.