Cloud Native Security Cookbook

by Josh Armitage
Released June 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098106287

Book description

With the rise of the cloud, every aspect of IT has been shaken to its core. The fundamentals for building systems are changing, and although many of the principles that underpin security still ring true, their implementation has become unrecognizable. This practical book provides recipes for AWS, Azure, and GCP to help you enhance the security of your own cloud native systems.

Based on his hard-earned experience working with some of the world's biggest enterprises and rapidly iterating startups, consultant Josh Armitage covers the trade-offs that security professionals, developers, and infrastructure gurus need to make when working with different cloud providers. Each recipe discusses the inherent trade-offs, as well as where clouds have similarities and where they're fundamentally different.

  • Learn how the cloud provides superior security to what was achievable in an on-premises world
  • Understand the principles and mental models that enable you to make optimal trade-offs as part of your solution
  • Learn how to implement existing solutions that are robust and secure, and devise design solutions to new and interesting problems
  • Deal with security challenges and solutions both horizontally and vertically within your business

