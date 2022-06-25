Cloud Native Security Cookbook

Book description
With the rise of the cloud, every aspect of IT has been shaken to its core. The fundamentals for building systems are changing, and although many of the principles that underpin security still ring true, their implementation has become unrecognizable. This practical book provides recipes for AWS, Azure, and GCP to help you enhance the security of your own cloud native systems.
Based on his hard-earned experience working with some of the world's biggest enterprises and rapidly iterating startups, consultant Josh Armitage covers the trade-offs that security professionals, developers, and infrastructure gurus need to make when working with different cloud providers. Each recipe discusses the inherent trade-offs, as well as where clouds have similarities and where they're fundamentally different.
- Learn how the cloud provides superior security to what was achievable in an on-premises world
- Understand the principles and mental models that enable you to make optimal trade-offs as part of your solution
- Learn how to implement existing solutions that are robust and secure, and devise design solutions to new and interesting problems
- Deal with security challenges and solutions both horizontally and vertically within your business
Table of contents
- 1. Security in the Modern Organization
2. Setting Up Accounts and Users
- 2.1. Scalable Project Structures on GCP
- 2.2. Scalable Account Structures on AWS
- 2.3. Scalable Subscription Structures on Azure
- 2.4. Region Locking On GCP
- 2.5. Region Locking On AWS
- 2.6. Region Locking On Azure
- 2.7. Centralizing Users On GCP
- 2.8. Centralizing Users On AWS
- 2.9. Centralizing Users On Azure
3. Getting Security Visibility At Scale
- 3.1. Building a Cloud Native Security Operations Center on GCP
- 3.2. Building a Cloud Native Security Operations Center on AWS
- 3.3. Building a Cloud Native Security Operations Center on Azure
- 3.4. Centralizing Logs on GCP
- 3.5. Centralizing Logs on AWS
- 3.6. Centralizing Logs on Azure
- 3.7. Log Anomaly Alerting on GCP
- 3.8. Log Anomaly Alerting on AWS
- 3.9. Log Anomaly Alerting on Azure
- 3.10. Building an Asset Registry on GCP
- 3.11. Building an Asset Registry on AWS
- 3.12. Building an Asset Registry on Azure
- Title: Cloud Native Security Cookbook
- Release date: June 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098106287
