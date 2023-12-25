Code Reading in Practice

Code Reading in Practice

by Felienne Hermans
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098133801

Book description

Reading code is an essential skill, but many organizations today don't teach, practice, or even discuss it. Developers who lack the ability to read code well can't perform good code reviews, assess code quality, or decide on the use of an open source library. In two parts, this practical book helps developers become more comfortable at reading code.

In the first part, you'll learn hands-on techniques for code reading, such as structural analysis, content analysis, and conceptual analysis. In part two, author Felienne Hermans from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, shows you how to apply those techniques to code snippets from well-known code bases, allowing you to practice the skills you learned in part one.

With this book, you will:

  • Learn methods and techniques for reading unfamiliar code
  • Use code reading techniques for structure, content, concepts, and context
  • Make decisions around code quality quickly and with more confidence
  • Read code more efficiently while debugging
  • Make decisions for adopting libraries, frameworks, or architectural patterns
  • Use code reading techniques to on-board and to make architectural decisions
  • Use the IDE effectively to read code

Product information

