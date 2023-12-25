Book description
Reading code is an essential skill, but many organizations today don't teach, practice, or even discuss it. Developers who lack the ability to read code well can't perform good code reviews, assess code quality, or decide on the use of an open source library. In two parts, this practical book helps developers become more comfortable at reading code.
In the first part, you'll learn hands-on techniques for code reading, such as structural analysis, content analysis, and conceptual analysis. In part two, author Felienne Hermans from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, shows you how to apply those techniques to code snippets from well-known code bases, allowing you to practice the skills you learned in part one.
With this book, you will:
- Learn methods and techniques for reading unfamiliar code
- Use code reading techniques for structure, content, concepts, and context
- Make decisions around code quality quickly and with more confidence
- Read code more efficiently while debugging
- Make decisions for adopting libraries, frameworks, or architectural patterns
- Use code reading techniques to on-board and to make architectural decisions
- Use the IDE effectively to read code
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Structural examination
- Background & Running example
- Structural components
- Relationships between components
- Entry points
- After the read
- Summary
-
2. Domain
- Learning from variable names
- Learning from function or method names
- Expanding knowledge
- After the read
- Summary
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Code Reading in Practice
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098133801
You might also like
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Tiny Python Projects
The projects are tiny, but the rewards are big: each chapter in Tiny Python Projects challenges …
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained …