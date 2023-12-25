Code Reading in Practice

Reading code is an essential skill, but many organizations today don't teach, practice, or even discuss it. Developers who lack the ability to read code well can't perform good code reviews, assess code quality, or decide on the use of an open source library. In two parts, this practical book helps developers become more comfortable at reading code.





In the first part, you'll learn hands-on techniques for code reading, such as structural analysis, content analysis, and conceptual analysis. In part two, author Felienne Hermans from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, shows you how to apply those techniques to code snippets from well-known code bases, allowing you to practice the skills you learned in part one.





With this book, you will: