Continuous API Management, 2nd Edition

A lot of work is required to release an API, but the effort doesn’t always pay off. Overplanning before an API matures is a wasted investment, while underplanning can lead to disaster. The second edition of this book provides maturity models for individual APIs and multi-API landscapes to help you invest the right human and company resources for the right maturity level at the right time.
How do you balance the desire for agility and speed with the need for robust and scalable operations? Four experts from the API Academy show software architects, program directors, and product owners how to maximize the value of their APIs by managing them as products through a continuous lifecycle.
- Learn which API decisions you need to govern
- Design, deploy, and manage APIs using an API-as-a-product (AaaP) approach
- Examine 10 pillars that form the foundation of API product work
- Learn how the continuous improvement model governs changes throughout an APIâ??s lifetime
- Explore the five stages of a complete API product lifecycle
- Delve into team roles needed to design, build, and maintain your APIs
- Learn how to manage APIs published by your organization
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- 1. The Challenge and Promise of API Management
-
2. API Governance
- Understanding API Governance
- Governing Decisions
- Designing Your Governance System
- Implementing Governance Patterns
- Summary
-
3. The API as a Product
- The Programmable Economy Is API-Led
- Design Thinking
- Customer Onboarding
- Developer Experience
- Summary
- 4. The Pillars of an API Product
-
5. Continuous API Improvement
- Managing Change Continuously
- Changing an API
- Improving API Changeability
- Summary
- 6. API Styles
-
7. The API Product Lifecycle
- Measurements and Milestones
- The API Product Lifecycle
- Applying the Product Lifecycle to the Pillars
- Summary
- 8. API Teams
- 9. API Landscapes
- 10. API Landscape Journey
-
11. Managing the API Lifecycle in an Evolving Landscape
- Managing an Evolving Landscape in Practice
- API Products and Lifecycle Pillars
- Landscape Aspects and API Lifecycle Pillars
- Summary
- 12. Continuing the Journey
- Title: Continuous API Management, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098103521
