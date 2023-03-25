Cultivating Cloud Outcomes

by Lee Atchison
Released March 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492098492

Book description

The cloud promises cost savings, agility, and more. But the increasing complexity of modern IT systems often prevents businesses from realizing the outcomes they sought by moving to the cloud in the first place. At the core of this complexity is technical debt. Ad hoc decisions, traditional approaches, and "quick and dirty" solutions add up to fragile, more complex systems (and organizations)--reducing the pace of change, driving up costs, and degrading security. To succeed in the cloud, you first have to manage the problems IT complexity creates. This practical guide will help.

If you're tasked with designing, delivering, or approving IT systems that support business growth, this book will teach you the principles and strategies you need to break out of silos, reassess traditional thinking, provide the business a better competitive position, and achieve cloud success across the company.

You'll learn:

  • How to assess your current IT environment to identify complexity-centered risks
  • How to structure cross-functional teams to reduce friction points
  • How to create a framework for IT investments that's aligned with your business goals
  • How to measure your outcomes for continued success

Publisher resources

Product information

