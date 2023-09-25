Dask: The Definitive Guide

Dask: The Definitive Guide

by Matthew Rocklin, Matthew Powers, Richard Pelgrim
Released September 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098117085

Book description

The exponentially-increasing volume and complexity of data make scalability and reliability increasingly challenging issues. But while modern systems contain multi-core CPUs and GPUs that have the potential for parallel computing, many Python tools weren't designed to leverage this parallelism. Using Dask to parallelize Python workflows delivers a competitive advantage by reducing turn-around time, freeing you to work on more interesting or complex data problems.

With this essential guide at your side, you'll be able to:

  • Deploy Dask on the cloud or on-prem
  • Scale your Python code to bigger datasets and CPU-intensive workflows
  • Speed up data pipelines that often take weeks or months to execute
  • Overcome the limits of serial computing on your local machine (or system of machines)
  • Use the examples provided to scale your workflows, whether you're working with NumPy, pandas, scikit-learn, PyTorch, XGBoost, or other tools
  • Develop a specialized data science library that leverages parallel and distributed computing
  • Scale computations to a cluster of machines and to the cloud securely and efficientlyand much more

