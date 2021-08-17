Data Science at the Command Line, 2nd Edition

Book description
This thoroughly revised guide demonstrates how the flexibility of the command line can help you become a more efficient and productive data scientist. You'll learn how to combine small yet powerful command-line tools to quickly obtain, scrub, explore, and model your data. To get you started, author Jeroen Janssens provides a Docker image packed with over 100 Unix power tools--useful whether you work with Windows, macOS, or Linux.
You'll quickly discover why the command line is an agile, scalable, and extensible technology. Even if you're comfortable processing data with Python or R, you'll learn how to greatly improve your data science workflow by leveraging the command line's power. This book is ideal for data scientists, analysts, engineers, system administrators, and researchers.
- Obtain data from websites, APIs, databases, and spreadsheets
- Perform scrub operations on text, CSV, HTML, XML, and JSON files
- Explore data, compute descriptive statistics, and create visualizations
- Manage your data science workflow
- Create your own tools from one-liners and existing Python or R code
- Parallelize and distribute data-intensive pipelines
- Model data with dimensionality reduction, regression, and classification algorithms
- Leverage the command line from Python, Jupyter, R, RStudio, and Apache Spark
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
-
1. Introduction
- Data Science Is OSEMN
- Intermezzo Chapters
- What Is the Command Line?
- Why Data Science at the Command Line?
- Summary
- For Further Exploration
- 2. Getting Started
-
3. Obtaining Data
- Overview
- Copying Local Files to the Docker Container
- Downloading from the Internet
- Decompressing Files
- Converting Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets to CSV
- Querying Relational Databases
- Calling Web APIs
- Summary
- For Further Exploration
-
4. Creating Command-Line Tools
- Overview
- Converting One-Liners into Shell Scripts
- Creating Command-Line Tools with Python and R
- Summary
- For Further Exploration
-
5. Scrubbing Data
- Overview
- Transformations, Transformations Everywhere
- Plain Text
- CSV
- Working with XML/HTML and JSON
- Summary
- For Further Exploration
- 6. Project Management with Make
-
7. Exploring Data
- Overview
- Inspecting Data and Its Properties
- Computing Descriptive Statistics
- Creating Visualizations
- Summary
- For Further Exploration
-
8. Parallel Pipelines
- Overview
- Serial Processing
- Parallel Processing
- Distributed Processing
- Summary
- For Further Exploration
-
9. Modeling Data
- Overview
- More Wine, Please!
- Dimensionality Reduction with Tapkee
- Regression with Vowpal Wabbit
- Classification with SciKit-Learn Laboratory
- Summary
- For Further Exploration
- 10. Polyglot Data Science
- 11. Conclusion
-
A. List of Command-Line Tools
- alias
- awk
- aws
- bash
- bat
- bc
- body
- cat
- cd
- chmod
- cols
- column
- cowsay
- cp
- csv2vw
- csvcut
- csvgrep
- csvjoin
- csvlook
- csvquote
- csvsort
- csvsql
- csvstack
- csvstat
- curl
- cut
- display
- dseq
- echo
- env
- export
- fc
- find
- fold
- for
- fx
- git
- grep
- gron
- head
- header
- history
- hostname
- in2csv
- jq
- json2csv
- l
- less
- ls
- make
- man
- mkdir
- mv
- nano
- nl
- parallel
- paste
- pbc
- pip
- pup
- pwd
- python
- R
- rev
- rm
- rush
- sample
- scp
- sed
- seq
- servewd
- shuf
- skll
- sort
- split
- sponge
- sql2csv
- ssh
- sudo
- tail
- tapkee
- tar
- tee
- telnet
- tldr
- tr
- tree
- trim
- ts
- type
- uniq
- unpack
- unrar
- unzip
- vw
- wc
- which
- xml2json
- xmlstarlet
- xsv
- zcat
- zsh
- Index
Product information
- Title: Data Science at the Command Line, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492087915
