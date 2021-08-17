Data Science at the Command Line, 2nd Edition

This thoroughly revised guide demonstrates how the flexibility of the command line can help you become a more efficient and productive data scientist. You'll learn how to combine small yet powerful command-line tools to quickly obtain, scrub, explore, and model your data. To get you started, author Jeroen Janssens provides a Docker image packed with over 100 Unix power tools--useful whether you work with Windows, macOS, or Linux.

You'll quickly discover why the command line is an agile, scalable, and extensible technology. Even if you're comfortable processing data with Python or R, you'll learn how to greatly improve your data science workflow by leveraging the command line's power. This book is ideal for data scientists, analysts, engineers, system administrators, and researchers.