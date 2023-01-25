Data Science on the Google Cloud Platform, 2nd Edition

Learn how easy it is to apply sophisticated statistical and machine learning methods to real-world problems when you build using Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This hands-on guide shows data engineers and data scientists how to implement an end-to-end data pipeline, using statistical and machine learning methods and tools on GCP.

Through the course of this updated second edition, you'll work through a sample business decision by employing a variety of data science approaches. Follow along by implementing these statistical and machine learning solutions in your own project on GCP, and discover how this platform provides a transformative and more collaborative way of doing data science.

You'll learn how to: