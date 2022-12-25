Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript, 2nd Edition

Book description
How do you turn raw, unprocessed, or malformed data into dynamic, interactive web visualizations? In this practical book, author Kyran Dale shows data scientists and analysts--as well as Python and JavaScript developers--how to create the ideal toolchain for the job. By providing engaging examples and stressing hard-earned best practices, this guide teaches you how to leverage the power of best-of-breed Python and JavaScript libraries.
Python provides accessible, powerful, and mature libraries for scraping, cleaning, and processing data. And while JavaScript is the best language when it comes to programming web visualizations, its data processing abilities can't compare with Python's. Together, these two languages are a perfect complement for creating a modern web-visualization toolchain. This book gets you started.
You'll learn how to:
- Obtain data you need programmatically, using scraping tools or web APIs: Requests, Scrapy, Beautiful Soup
- Clean and process data using Python's heavyweight data processing libraries within the NumPy ecosystem: Jupyter notebooks with pandas+Matplotlib+Seaborn
- Deliver the data to a browser with static files or by using Flask, the lightweight Python server, and a RESTful API
- Pick up enough web development skills (HTML, CSS, JS) to get your visualized data on the web
- Use the data you've mined and refined to create web charts and visualizations with Plotly, D3, Leaflet, and other libraries
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Visualizing Data with Matplotlib
- Pyplot and Object-Oriented Matplotlib
- Starting an Interactive Session
- Interactive Plotting with Pyplot’s Global State
- Figures and Object-Oriented Matplotlib
- Plot Types
- Seaborn
- Summary
-
2. Exploring Data with Pandas
- Starting to Explore
- Plotting with Pandas
- Gender Disparities
- National Trends
- Age and Life Expectancy of Winners
- The Nobel Diaspora
- Summary
Product information
- Title: Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098111809
