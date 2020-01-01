Book Description
Turn your digital data into dynamic graphics with this exciting, leading-edge cookbook. Packed with recipes and practical guidance it will quickly make you a proficient user of the D3 JavaScript library.
- Create stunning data visualization with the power of D3
- Bootstrap D3 quickly with the help of ready-to-go code samples
- Solve real-world visualization problems with the help of practical recipes
In Detail
D3.js is a JavaScript library designed to display digital data in dynamic graphical form. It helps you bring data to life using HTML, SVG, and CSS. D3 allows great control over the final visual result, and it is the hottest and most powerful web-based data visualization technology on the market today.
"Data Visualization with D3.js Cookbook" is packed with practical recipes to help you learn every aspect of data visualization with D3.
You will learn the fundamental concepts of data visualization, functional JavaScript, and D3 fundamentals including element selection, data binding, animation, and SVG generation. You will also learn how to leverage more advanced techniques such as custom interpolators, custom tweening, timers, the layout manager, force manipulation, and so on. This book also provides a number of pre-built chart recipes with ready-to-go sample code to help you bootstrap quickly.
Table of Contents
-
Data Visualization with D3.js Cookbook
- Credits
- About the Author
- About the Reviewers
- www.PacktPub.com
- Preface
-
1. Getting Started with D3.js
- Introduction
- Setting up a simple D3 development environment
- Setting up an NPM-based development environment
- Understanding D3-style JavaScript
-
2. Be Selective
- Introduction
- Selecting a single element
- Selecting multiple elements
- Iterating through a selection
- Performing subselection
- Function chaining
- Manipulating the raw selection
-
3. Dealing with Data
- Introduction
- Binding an array as data
- Binding object literals as data
- Binding functions as data
- Working with arrays
- Filtering with data
- Sorting with data
- Loading data from a server
-
4. Tipping the Scales
- Introduction
- Using quantitative scales
- Using the time scale
- Using the ordinal scale
- Interpolating a string
- Interpolating colors
- Interpolating compound objects
- Implementing a custom interpolator
- 5. Playing with Axes
-
6. Transition with Style
- Introduction
- Animating a single element
- Animating multiple elements
- Using ease
- Using tweening
- Using transition chaining
- Using transition filter
- Listening to transitional events
- Implementing a custom interpolator
- Working with timer
-
7. Getting into Shape
- Introduction
- Creating simple shapes
- Using a line generator
- Using line interpolation
- Changing line tension
- Using an area generator
- Using area interpolation
- Using an arc generator
- Implementing arc transition
-
8. Chart Them Up
- Introduction
- Creating a line chart
- Creating an area chart
- Creating a scatter plot chart
- Creating a bubble chart
- Creating a bar chart
-
9. Lay Them Out
- Introduction
- Building a pie chart
- Building a stacked area chart
- Building a treemap
- Building a tree
- Building an enclosure diagram
-
10. Interacting with your Visualization
- Introduction
- Interacting with mouse events
- Interacting with a multi-touch device
- Implementing zoom and pan behavior
- Implementing drag behavior
-
11. Using Force
- Introduction
- Using gravity and charge
- Generating momentum
- Setting the link constraint
- Using force to assist visualization
- Manipulating force
- Building a force-directed graph
- 12. Know your Map
-
13. Test Drive your Visualization
- Introduction
- Getting Jasmine and setting up the test environment
- Test driving your visualization – chart creation
- Test driving your visualization – SVG rendering
- Test driving your visualization – pixel-perfect bar rendering
- A. Building Interactive Analytics in Minutes
- Index
Product Information
- Title: Data Visualization with D3.js Cookbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2013
- Publisher(s): Packt Publishing
- ISBN: 9781782162162