Deep Learning for Coders with fastai and PyTorch

Book Description
Deep learning is often viewed as the exclusive domain of math PhDs and big tech companies. But as this hands-on guide demonstrates, programmers comfortable with Python can achieve impressive results in deep learning with little math background, small amounts of data, and minimal code. How? With fastai, the first library to provide a consistent interface to the most frequently used deep learning applications.
Authors Jeremy Howard and Sylvain Gugger, the creators of fastai, show you how to train a model on a wide range of tasks using fastai and PyTorch. You’ll also dive progressively further into deep learning theory to gain a complete understanding of the algorithms behind the scenes.
- Train models in computer vision, natural language processing, tabular data, and collaborative filtering
- Learn the latest deep learning techniques that matter most in practice
- Improve accuracy, speed, and reliability by understanding how deep learning models work
- Discover how to turn your models into web applications
- Implement deep learning algorithms from scratch
- Consider the ethical implications of your work
- Gain insight from the foreword by PyTorch cofounder, Soumith Chintala
Publisher Resources
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Foreword
- I. Deep Learning in Practice
-
1. Your Deep Learning Journey
- Deep Learning Is for Everyone
- Neural Networks: A Brief History
- Who We Are
- How to Learn Deep Learning
- The Software: PyTorch, fastai, and Jupyter (And Why It Doesn’t Matter)
-
Your First Model
- Getting a GPU Deep Learning Server
- Running Your First Notebook
- What Is Machine Learning?
- What Is a Neural Network?
- A Bit of Deep Learning Jargon
- Limitations Inherent to Machine Learning
- How Our Image Recognizer Works
- What Our Image Recognizer Learned
- Image Recognizers Can Tackle Non-Image Tasks
- Jargon Recap
- Deep Learning Is Not Just for Image Classification
- Validation Sets and Test Sets
- A Choose Your Own Adventure Moment
- Questionnaire
-
2. From Model to Production
- The Practice of Deep Learning
- Gathering Data
- From Data to DataLoaders
- Training Your Model, and Using It to Clean Your Data
- Turning Your Model into an Online Application
- How to Avoid Disaster
- Get Writing!
- Questionnaire
-
3. Data Ethics
- Key Examples for Data Ethics
- Integrating Machine Learning with Product Design
- Topics in Data Ethics
- Identifying and Addressing Ethical Issues
- Role of Policy
- Conclusion
- Questionnaire
- Deep Learning in Practice: That’s a Wrap!
- II. Understanding fastai’s Applications
-
4. Under the Hood: Training a Digit Classifier
- Pixels: The Foundations of Computer Vision
- First Try: Pixel Similarity
- Computing Metrics Using Broadcasting
- Stochastic Gradient Descent
- The MNIST Loss Function
- Putting It All Together
- Adding a Nonlinearity
- Jargon Recap
- Questionnaire
-
5. Image Classification
- From Dogs and Cats to Pet Breeds
- Presizing
- Cross-Entropy Loss
- Model Interpretation
- Improving Our Model
- Conclusion
- Questionnaire
- 6. Other Computer Vision Problems
- 7. Training a State-of-the-Art Model
-
8. Collaborative Filtering Deep Dive
- A First Look at the Data
- Learning the Latent Factors
- Creating the DataLoaders
- Collaborative Filtering from Scratch
- Interpreting Embeddings and Biases
- Bootstrapping a Collaborative Filtering Model
- Deep Learning for Collaborative Filtering
- Conclusion
- Questionnaire
-
9. Tabular Modeling Deep Dive
- Categorical Embeddings
- Beyond Deep Learning
- The Dataset
- Decision Trees
- Random Forests
- Model Interpretation
- Extrapolation and Neural Networks
- Ensembling
- Conclusion
- Questionnaire
-
10. NLP Deep Dive: RNNs
- Text Preprocessing
- Training a Text Classifier
- Disinformation and Language Models
- Conclusion
- Questionnaire
- 11. Data Munging with fastai’s Mid-Level API
- III. Foundations of Deep Learning
-
12. A Language Model from Scratch
- The Data
- Our First Language Model from Scratch
- Improving the RNN
- Multilayer RNNs
- LSTM
- Regularizing an LSTM
- Conclusion
- Questionnaire
-
13. Convolutional Neural Networks
- The Magic of Convolutions
- Our First Convolutional Neural Network
- Color Images
- Improving Training Stability
- Conclusion
- Questionnaire
- 14. ResNets
- 15. Application Architectures Deep Dive
- 16. The Training Process
- IV. Deep Learning from Scratch
-
17. A Neural Net from the Foundations
- Building a Neural Net Layer from Scratch
- The Forward and Backward Passes
- Conclusion
- Questionnaire
- 18. CNN Interpretation with CAM
- 19. A fastai Learner from Scratch
- 20. Concluding Thoughts
- A. Creating a Blog
- B. Data Project Checklist
- Index
Product Information
- Title: Deep Learning for Coders with fastai and PyTorch
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2020
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492045526