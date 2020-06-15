Designing for Behavior Change, 2nd Edition

Book Description
Designers and managers hope their products become essential for users—integrated into their lives like Instagram, Lyft, and others have become. Such deep integration isn’t accidental: it’s a process of careful design and iterative learning, especially for technology companies. This guide shows you how to apply behavioral science—research that supports many products—to help your users achieve their goals using your product.
In this updated edition, Stephen Wendel, head of behavioral science at Morningstar, takes you step-by-step through the process of incorporating behavioral science into product design and development. Product managers, UX and interaction designers, and data analysts will learn a simple and effective approach for identifying target users and behaviors, building the product, and gauging its effectiveness.
- Learn the three main strategies to help people change behavior
- Identify behaviors your target audience seeks to change—and obstacles that stand in their way
- Develop effective designs that are enjoyable to use
- Measure your product’s impact and learn ways to improve it
- Combine behavioral science with data science to pinpoint problems and test potential solutions
Table of Contents
-
Preface
- How This Book (and This New Edition) Came About
- Who This Book Is For
- What Types of Behaviors This Can Help With
- What This Book Is Not About
- The Chapters Ahead
- Let’s Talk
- Acknowledgments
- I. How the Mind Works
-
1. Deciding and Taking Action
- Behavior Change…
- …And Behavioral Science
- Behavioral Science 101: How Our Minds Are Wired
- What Can Go Wrong
- A Map of the Decision-Making Process
- A Short Summary of the Ideas
-
2. Creating Action
- From Problems to Solutions
- A Simple Model of When, and Why, We Act
- The CREATE Action Funnel
- A Short Summary of the Ideas
- 3. Stopping Negative Actions
-
4. Ethics of Behavioral Science
- Digital Tools, Especially, Seek to Manipulate Their Users
- Where Things Have Gone Wrong: Four Types of Behavior Change
- The Behavioral Science of Ethics
- We’ll Follow the Money Too
- A Path Forward: Using Behavioral Science on Ourselves
- Why Designing for Behavior Change Is Especially Sensitive
- A Short Summary of the Ideas
- II. A Blueprint for Behavior Change
- 5. A Summary of the Process
-
6. Defining the Problem
- When Product Teams Don’t Have a Clear Problem Definition
- Start with the Product’s Vision
- Nail Down the Target Outcome
- Who Takes Action?
- Document Your Initial Idea of the Action
- A Hypothesis for Behavior Change
- Examples from Various Domains
- Reminder: Action != Outcome
- Putting It into Practice
-
7. Exploring the Context
- What Do You Know About Your Users?
- The Behavioral Map: What Micro-Behaviors Lead to Action?
- Is There a Better Action for Them to Take?
- Diagnosing the Problem with CREATE
- Putting It into Practice
-
8. Understanding Our Efforts: A Brief Story About a Fish
- Do It for Them When You Can
- When You Can’t Do It for Them, You CREATE
- Putting It into Practice
-
9. Crafting the Intervention: Cue, Reaction, Evaluation
- Cueing the User to Act
- The Intuitive Reaction
- The Conscious Evaluation
- A Few Notes on Decision Making
- Putting It into Practice
-
10. Crafting the Intervention: Ability, Timing, Experience
- The User’s Ability to Act
- Getting the Timing Right
- Handling Prior Experience
- Putting It into Practice
- 11. Crafting the Intervention: Advanced Topics
-
12. Implementing Within the Product
- Run the Ethical Review
- Leave Space for the Creative Process
- Build in Behavioral Metrics from Day One
- Putting It into Practice
-
13. Determining Impact with A/B Tests and Experiments
- The How and Why of Randomized Control Trials
- Experimental Design in Detail
- Analyzing the Results of Experiments
- Types of Experiments
- Putting It into Practice
-
14. Determining Impact When You Can’t Run an A/B Test
- Other Ways to Determine Impact
- What Happens If the Outcome Isn’t Measurable Within the Product?
- Putting It into Practice
- 15. Evaluating Next Steps
- III. Build Your Team and Make It Successful
-
16. The State of the Field
- What We Did: A Global Survey of Behavioral Teams
- Who’s Out There?
- Where the Interest Lies
- A Broad Range of Application
- The Challenges
- Putting It into Practice
-
17. What You’ll Need for Your Team
- From What They’ve Done to What You’ll Do
- Making the Case
-
The Skills and People You Need
- Skillset 1: The Non-Behavioral Basics
- Skillset 2: Impact Assessment
- Skillset 3: A Deep Understanding of the Mind and Its Quirks
- What’s Not Listed: A PhD
- How You Combine These Skills on a Team
- Getting Help from Outside Researchers
- Data Science and Behavioral Science
- Leveraging Data Science When Designing for Behavior Change
- Putting It into Practice
-
18. Conclusion
- How We Make Decisions and Act
- Shaping Behavior with Your Product: The CREATE Action Funnel
- DECIDE on the Behavioral Intervention and Build it
- Other Themes
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Looking Ahead
- Glossary of Terms
- Bibliography
- Index
