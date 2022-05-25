Efficient Go

Efficient Go

by Bartlomiej Plotka, Frederic Branczyk
Released May 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098105648

Explore a preview version of Efficient Go right now.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from 200+ publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Software engineers today typically put performance optimizations low on the list of development priorities. But despite significant technological advancements and lower-priced hardware, software efficiency still matters. With this book, Go programmers will learn how to approach performance topics for applications written in this open source language.

How and when should you apply performance efficiency optimization without wasting your time? Authors Bartlomiej Plotka and Frederic Branczyk provide the tools and knowledge you need to make your system faster using fewer resources. Once you learn how to address performance in your Go applications, you'll be able to bring small but effective habits to your programming and development cycle.

This book shows you how to:

  • Continuously monitor for performance and efficiency regressions
  • Find the root cause of performance bottlenecks using metrics, logging, tracing, and profiling
  • Use tools like pprof, go test, benchstat and k6.io to create reliable micro- and macro-benchmarks
  • Improve and optimize your code to meet your goals without sacrificing simplicity and readability
  • Make data-driven decisions by prioritizing changes that make a difference
  • Introduce basic "performance hygiene" in day-to-day Go programming and testing

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Efficient Go
  • Author(s): Bartlomiej Plotka, Frederic Branczyk
  • Release date: May 2022
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098105648