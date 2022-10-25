Want to increase your Linux productivity to get more done in less time? This practical book teaches you how to be quick and efficient at the Linux command line. You'll learn to create and run complex commands that solve real business problems, organize your files for quick access, efficiently process and retrieve information, and automate manual tasks. You'll truly understand what happens behind the shell prompt.

Efficient Linux at the Command Line teaches general best practices and the concepts behind them, so no matter which Linux tools you use, you can become more effective in your daily work and more competitive in the job market.

You'll learn: