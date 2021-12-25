Book description
You'll find several books on MySQL basics today, but only one that covers advanced MySQL performance--and nothing in between. That's because explaining MySQL performance without addressing its complexity is difficult. This practical book bridges the gap by teaching developers mid-level MySQL knowledge beyond the fundamentals, but well shy of deep-level internals required by DBAs.
Daniel Nichter shows you how to apply best practices and techniques that directly affect efficient MySQL performance. You'll learn how to focus on query response time, optimize queries and data to increase performance, and monitor and understand the most important MySQL metrics. You'll also discover how not to use MySQL, including situations where this database is clearly the wrong choice.
- Understand why query response time is the North Star of MySQL performance
- Learn why indexing, not hardware or MySQL config, is the key to performance
- Examine query metrics in detail, including aggregation, reporting, and analysis
- Explore ways of improving query response time through query optimization
- Understand how to monitor MySQL and learn what the metrics mean
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Query Response Time
- A True Story of False Performance
- North Star
- Query Reporting
- Query Analysis
- Improving Query Response Time
- When to Optimize Queries
- MySQL: Go Faster
- Summary
- Practice: Identify Slow Queries
-
2. Indexes and Indexing
- Red Herrings of Performance
- MySQL Indexes: A Visual Introduction
- Indexing: How to Think Like MySQL
- It Was a Good Index Until…
- Table Join Algorithms
- Summary
- Practice: Find Duplicate Indexes
- 3. Data
-
4. Access Patterns
- MySQL Does Nothing
- Performance Destabilizes at the Limit
- Toyota and Ferrari
- Data Access Patterns
- Application Changes
- Better, Faster Hardware?
- Summary
- Practice: Describe an Access Pattern
- 5. Sharding
-
6. Server Metrics
- Query Performance vs. Server Performance
- Normal and Stable: The Best Database Is a Boring Database
- Key Performance Indicators
- Field of Metrics
- Spectra
- Monitoring and Alerting
- Summary
- Practice: Review Key Performance Indicators
- Practice: Review Alerts and Thresholds
-
7. Replication Lag
- Foundation
- Causes
- Risk: Data Loss
- Reducing Lag: Multi-threaded Replica
- Monitoring
- Recovery Time
- Summary
- Practice: Monitor Sub-Second Lag
-
8. Transactions
- Row Locking
- MVCC and the Undo Logs
- History List Length
- Common Problems
- Reporting
- Summary
- Practice: Alert on History List Length
- Practice: Examine Row Locks
-
9. Other Challenges
- Split-brain Is the Greatest Risk
- Data Drift Is Real but Invisible
- Don’t Trust an ORM
- Schemas Always Change
- MySQL Extends Standard SQL
- Noisy Neighbors
- Applications Do Not Fail Gracefully
- High Performance MySQL Is Difficult
- Practice: Identify the Guardrails that Prevent Split-brain
- Practice: Check for Data Drift
- Practice: Chaos
- 10. MySQL in the Cloud
- Index
Product information
- Title: Efficient MySQL Performance
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098105099
You might also like
book
Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
The Rust programming language offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and …
book
Grokking Algorithms
Grokking Algorithms is a friendly take on this core computer science topic. In it, you'll learn …
book
Learning Go
Go is rapidly becoming the preferred language for building web services. There are plenty of tutorials …
book
Docker in Action, Second Edition
Docker in Action, Second Edition teaches you to create, deploy, and manage applications hosted in Docker …