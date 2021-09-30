Nowadays, finance, mathematics, and programming are intrinsically linked. This book provides the relevant foundations of each discipline to give you the major tools you need to get started in the world of computational finance.

Using an approach where mathematical concepts provide the common background against which financial ideas and programming techniques are learned, this practical guide teaches you the basics of financial economics. Written by the best-selling author of Python for Finance, Yves Hilpisch, Financial Theory with Python explains financial, mathematical, and Python programming concepts in an integrative manner so that the interdisciplinary concepts reinforce each other.