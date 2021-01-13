Flow Architectures

Book description
Software development today is embracing events and streaming data, which optimizes not only how technology interacts but also how businesses integrate with one another to meet customer needs. This phenomenon, called flow, consists of patterns and standards that determine which activity and related data is communicated between parties over the internet.
This book explores critical implications of that evolution: What happens when events and data streams help you discover new activity sources to enhance existing businesses or drive new markets? What technologies and architectural patterns can position your company for opportunities enabled by flow? James Urquhart, global field CTO at VMware, guides enterprise architects, software developers, and product managers through the process.
- Learn the benefits of flow dynamics when businesses, governments, and other institutions integrate via events and data streams
- Understand the value chain for flow integration through Wardley mapping visualization and promise theory modeling
- Walk through basic concepts behind today's event-driven systems marketplace
- Learn how today's integration patterns will influence the real-time events flow in the future
- Explore why companies should architect and build software today to take advantage of flow in coming years
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- The 10-Year Impact of the World Wide Flow
- 1. Introduction to Flow
-
2. The Business Case for Flow
- Drivers for Flow Adoption
- Enablers of Flow Adoption
- What Businesses Will Require from Flow
- The Effects of Flow Adoption
- Next Steps
-
3. Understanding the Flow Value Chain
- Recap: The High-Level Properties for Flow
- Wardley Mapping and Promise Theory
- Building a Flow Integration Value Chain
- Mapping Our Value Chain
-
4. Evaluating the Current Streaming Market
- Service Buses and Message Queues
- Internet of Things
- Event Processing
- Streaming Architectures and Integration Today
- Next Steps
-
5. Evaluating the Emergence of Flow
- Mapping the Evolution to Flow
- Gameplay
- Inertia
- Flow Requirements, Challenges, and Opportunities
- Flow Pattern Challenges and Opportunities
- The Unexpected
- 6. Building for a Flow Future
- A. Evaluating the Current Flow Market
- Index
Product information
- Title: Flow Architectures
- Author(s):
- Release date: January 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492075899
