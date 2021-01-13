Flow Architectures

Flow Architectures

by James Urquhart
Released January 2021
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492075899

Explore a preview version of Flow Architectures right now.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from 200+ publishers.

Buy on Amazon Buy from O’Reilly
Start your free trial

Book description

Software development today is embracing events and streaming data, which optimizes not only how technology interacts but also how businesses integrate with one another to meet customer needs. This phenomenon, called flow, consists of patterns and standards that determine which activity and related data is communicated between parties over the internet.

This book explores critical implications of that evolution: What happens when events and data streams help you discover new activity sources to enhance existing businesses or drive new markets? What technologies and architectural patterns can position your company for opportunities enabled by flow? James Urquhart, global field CTO at VMware, guides enterprise architects, software developers, and product managers through the process.

  • Learn the benefits of flow dynamics when businesses, governments, and other institutions integrate via events and data streams
  • Understand the value chain for flow integration through Wardley mapping visualization and promise theory modeling
  • Walk through basic concepts behind today's event-driven systems marketplace
  • Learn how today's integration patterns will influence the real-time events flow in the future
  • Explore why companies should architect and build software today to take advantage of flow in coming years

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. Foreword
  2. Preface
    1. Conventions Used in This Book
    2. O’Reilly Online Learning
    3. How to Contact Us
    4. Acknowledgments
  3. The 10-Year Impact of the World Wide Flow
    1. The WWF in Finance
    2. The WWF in Retail
    3. The WWF in Transportation
    4. The WWF in Health Care
    5. The WWF in Data Services
    6. It Hasn’t All Been Good…
    7. The Future of the WWF
  4. 1. Introduction to Flow
    1. What Is Flow?
    2. Flow and Integration
    3. Flow and Event-Driven Architectures
    4. The Ancestors of Flow
    5. Code and Flow
    6. The Chapters Ahead
  5. 2. The Business Case for Flow
    1. Drivers for Flow Adoption
      1. Improving Customer Experience
      2. Improved Organizational Efficiency
      3. Innovation and Experimentation
    2. Enablers of Flow Adoption
      1. Lowering the Cost of Stream Processing
      2. Increasing the Flexibility of Data Flow Design
      3. Creating the Great Flow Ecosystem
    3. What Businesses Will Require from Flow
    4. The Effects of Flow Adoption
      1. Expanding the Use of Timely Data
      2. The Importance (and Peril) of Flow Networks
      3. Flow’s Impact on Jobs and Expertise
      4. Flow and New Business and Institutional Models
      5. Flow and Scale
    5. Next Steps
  6. 3. Understanding the Flow Value Chain
    1. Recap: The High-Level Properties for Flow
    2. Wardley Mapping and Promise Theory
      1. Wardley Mapping
      2. Promise Theory
    3. Building a Flow Integration Value Chain
      1. Establishing a Scope for the Map
      2. Establishing Our Users and User Need
      3. Flow Integration Components
      4. Interaction Components
      5. The Final Piece
    4. Mapping Our Value Chain
      1. Determining a Measure of Technology Evolution
      2. Turning Our Value Chain into a Map
      3. Our Final Model and Next Steps
  7. 4. Evaluating the Current Streaming Market
    1. Service Buses and Message Queues
      1. Message Queues
      2. Service Buses
      3. Mapping Service Buses and Message Queues
    2. Internet of Things
      1. MQTT
      2. HTTP and WebSocket
      3. Mapping Internet of Things Architectures
    3. Event Processing
      1. Functions, Low-Code, and No-Code Processors
      2. Log-Based Stream Processing Platforms
      3. Stateful Stream Processing
      4. Mapping Event Processing Platforms
    4. Streaming Architectures and Integration Today
    5. Next Steps
  8. 5. Evaluating the Emergence of Flow
    1. Mapping the Evolution to Flow
    2. Gameplay
      1. Market: Standards Game
      2. Accelerators: Exploiting Network Effects
      3. Ecosystem: Cocreation
      4. The Others
    3. Inertia
      1. Vendor Inertia
      2. Enterprise Inertia
      3. Here Be Dragons
    4. Flow Requirements, Challenges, and Opportunities
      1. Security
      2. Agility
      3. Timeliness
      4. Manageability
      5. Memory
      6. Control of Intellectual Property
    5. Flow Pattern Challenges and Opportunities
      1. The Collector Pattern
      2. The Distributor Pattern
      3. The Signal Pattern
      4. The Facilitator Pattern
    6. The Unexpected
  9. 6. Building for a Flow Future
    1. Identifying Flow in Your Business
      1. Flow Use Cases
      2. Modeling Flow
    2. “Event-First” Use Cases for Flow
      1. Messaging Versus Eventing
      2. Discrete Events Versus Event Series
      3. Single Actions Versus Workflows
    3. Driving Flow Forward
      1. Driving Technology Development
      2. Driving Flow Networks
    4. We Will Make Flow Happen
  10. A. Evaluating the Current Flow Market
    1. How We’ll Evaluate Each Component
      1. Infrastructure
      2. Integration
      3. Interface
      4. Protocol
      5. Discovery
      6. Interaction Technologies
      7. Producer
      8. Sources
      9. Processors
      10. Queue/Log
      11. Consumer
      12. Sinks
  11. Index

Product information

  • Title: Flow Architectures
  • Author(s): James Urquhart
  • Release date: January 2021
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781492075899