Gatsby: The Definitive Guide

Book description
Get the definitive guide on Gatsby, the JavaScript framework for building blazing fast websites and applications. Used by Nike, Costa Coffee, and other companies worldwide, Gatsby is emerging as one of the key technologies in the Jamstack (JavaScript, APIs, and markup) ecosystem. With this comprehensive guide, you'll learn how to architect, build, and deploy Gatsby sites independently or with CMSs, commerce systems, and other data sources.
Author Preston So begins by showing you how to set up a Gatsby site from scratch. From there, you'll learn ways to use Gatsby's declarative rendering and GraphQL API, build complex offline-enabled sites, and continuously deploy Gatsby sites on a variety of platforms, including Gatsby Cloud.
- Discover how Gatsby integrates with many data sources and plug-ins
- Set up, configure, and architect Gatsby sites using Gatsby's CLI, React, JSX, and GraphQL with high performance out of the box
- Build an independent Gatsby site based on Markdown and data- and content-driven Gatsby sites that integrate with CMSs and commerce platforms
- Deploy Gatsby sites with full CI/CD and test coverage on a variety of platforms, including Netlify, Vercel, and Gatsby Cloud
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- I. Elementary Gatsby
-
1. Gatsby Fundamentals
- What Is Gatsby?
- Why Gatsby?
- Gatsby and the Jamstack
- JavaScript in Gatsby
- React in Gatsby
- Getting Going with Gatsby
- Creating Your First Gatsby Site
- Conclusion
-
2. Core Elements of Gatsby
- The Gatsby CLI
- Starters
- Gatsby Pages and Components
- Using CSS in Gatsby
- Extending Gatsby with Plugins
- Conclusion
-
3. Adding Features to Gatsby Sites
- Pages and Routing in Gatsby
- Adding Forms
- Adding Localization and Internationalization
- Adding an XML Sitemap
- Adding a 404 Page
- Adding Analytics
- Conclusion
- II. Data in Gatsby
-
4. GraphQL and the Gatsby Data Layer
- GraphQL Fundamentals
- The Gatsby Data Layer
- Page and Component Queries
- Conclusion
-
5. Source Plugins and Sourcing Data
- Using Source Plugins
- Sourcing Data from the Filesystem
- Sourcing Data from Database Systems
- Sourcing Data from Third-Party SaaS Services
- Sourcing Data from CMSs and Commerce Systems
- Sourcing Data from Other Sources
- Conclusion
- 6. Programmatic Page Creation
-
7. Assets in Gatsby
- Working with Assets
- Working with Images
- Working with Videos
- Working with Fonts
- Conclusion
-
8. Adding Data-Driven Features to Gatsby Sites
- Adding Site Search
- Adding a Commenting System
- Adding Taxonomy to Blog Posts
- Adding Pagination
- Adding an RSS Feed
- Adding Authentication
- Conclusion
- III. Extending Gatsby
-
9. Gatsby Plugins and Starters
- Creating Gatsby Starters
- Creating Gatsby Plugins
- Creating Source Plugins
- Creating Transformer Plugins
- Publishing and Maintaining Plugins
- Conclusion
-
10. Gatsby Themes
- Gatsby Themes in Context
- Using Gatsby Themes
- Creating Gatsby Themes
- Theme Shadowing
- Conclusion
- IV. Production Gatsby
-
11. Debugging and Testing Gatsby
- Testing Gatsby
- Debugging Gatsby
- Conclusion
- 12. Deploying Gatsby
- V. Advanced Gatsby
-
13. Advanced Topics in Gatsby
- Creating Recipes
- Adding Components to Markdown with MDX
- Schema Customization
- Custom Gatsby Configuration
- Performance Optimization
- Conclusion
-
14. Gatsby Internals
- APIs and Plugins in Gatsby
- The Gatsby Build Lifecycle
- Bundling Gatsby
- Conclusion
- A. The Gatsby CLI
- B. Gatsby Component APIs
-
C. Gatsby Configuration APIs
- Config APIs
-
Node APIs
- createPages
- createPagesStatefully
- createResolvers
- createSchemaCustomization
- onCreateBabelConfig
- onCreateDevServer
- onCreateNode
- onCreatePage
- onCreateWebpackConfig
- onPostBootstrap
- onPostBuild
- onPreBootstrap
- onPreBuild
- onPreExtractQueries
- onPreInit
- pluginOptionsSchema
- preprocessSource
- resolvableExtensions
- setFieldsOnGraphQLNodeType
- sourceNodes
- unstable_onPluginInit
- unstable_shouldOnCreateNode
- Index
Product information
- Title: Gatsby: The Definitive Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492087519
