Gatsby: The Definitive Guide

Get the definitive guide on Gatsby, the JavaScript framework for building blazing fast websites and applications. Used by Nike, Costa Coffee, and other companies worldwide, Gatsby is emerging as one of the key technologies in the Jamstack (JavaScript, APIs, and markup) ecosystem. With this comprehensive guide, you'll learn how to architect, build, and deploy Gatsby sites independently or with CMSs, commerce systems, and other data sources.

Author Preston So begins by showing you how to set up a Gatsby site from scratch. From there, you'll learn ways to use Gatsby's declarative rendering and GraphQL API, build complex offline-enabled sites, and continuously deploy Gatsby sites on a variety of platforms, including Gatsby Cloud.