by Sandra Kublik, Shubham Saboo
Released May 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098113629

Book description

GPT-3: NLP with LLMs is a unique, pragmatic take on Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3, the famous AI language model launched by OpenAI in 2020. This model is capable of tackling a wide array of tasks, like conversation, text completion, and even coding with stunningly good performance. Since its launch, the API has powered a staggering number of applications that have now grown into full-fledged startups generating business value. This book will be a deep dive into what GPT-3 is, why it is important, what it can do, what has already been done with it, how to get access to it, and how one can build a GPT-3 powered product from scratch.

This book is for anyone who wants to understand the scope and nature of GPT-3. The book will evaluate the GPT-3 API from multiple perspectives and discuss the various components of the new, burgeoning economy enabled by GPT-3. This book will look at the influence of GPT-3 on important AI trends like creator economy, no-code, and Artificial General Intelligence and will equip the readers to structure their imaginative ideas and convert them from mere concepts to reality.

