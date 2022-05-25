Book description
GPT-3: NLP with LLMs is a unique, pragmatic take on Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3, the famous AI language model launched by OpenAI in 2020. This model is capable of tackling a wide array of tasks, like conversation, text completion, and even coding with stunningly good performance. Since its launch, the API has powered a staggering number of applications that have now grown into full-fledged startups generating business value. This book will be a deep dive into what GPT-3 is, why it is important, what it can do, what has already been done with it, how to get access to it, and how one can build a GPT-3 powered product from scratch.
This book is for anyone who wants to understand the scope and nature of GPT-3. The book will evaluate the GPT-3 API from multiple perspectives and discuss the various components of the new, burgeoning economy enabled by GPT-3. This book will look at the influence of GPT-3 on important AI trends like creator economy, no-code, and Artificial General Intelligence and will equip the readers to structure their imaginative ideas and convert them from mere concepts to reality.
Table of contents
- 1. Era of Large Language Models
-
2.
Using the
OpenAI
API
- Navigating OpenAI Playground
- Components of the OpenAI API
- Execution Engines
- Endpoints
- GPT-3 Fine-tuning
- Tokens
- Pricing
- Performance on Conventional NLP Tasks
- Summary
- Index
Product information
- Title: GPT-3
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098113629
