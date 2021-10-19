Hacking Kubernetes

Want to run your Kubernetes workloads safely and securely? This practical book provides a threat-based guide to Kubernetes security. Each chapter examines a particular component's architecture and potential default settings and then reviews existing high-profile attacks and historical Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). Authors Andrew Martin and Michael Hausenblas share best-practice configuration to help you harden clusters from possible angles of attack.

This book begins with a vanilla Kubernetes installation with built-in defaults. You'll examine an abstract threat model of a distributed system running arbitrary workloads, and then progress to a detailed assessment of each component of a secure Kubernetes system.