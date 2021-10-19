Hacking Kubernetes

Book description
Want to run your Kubernetes workloads safely and securely? This practical book provides a threat-based guide to Kubernetes security. Each chapter examines a particular component's architecture and potential default settings and then reviews existing high-profile attacks and historical Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). Authors Andrew Martin and Michael Hausenblas share best-practice configuration to help you harden clusters from possible angles of attack.
This book begins with a vanilla Kubernetes installation with built-in defaults. You'll examine an abstract threat model of a distributed system running arbitrary workloads, and then progress to a detailed assessment of each component of a secure Kubernetes system.
- Understand where your Kubernetes system is vulnerable with threat modelling techniques
- Focus on pods, from configurations to attacks and defenses
- Secure your cluster and workload traffic
- Define and enforce policy with RBAC, OPA, and Kyverno
- Dive deep into sandboxing and isolation techniques
- Learn how to detect and mitigate supply chain attacks
- Explore filesystems, volumes, and sensitive information at rest
- Discover what can go wrong when running multitenant workloads in a cluster
- Learn what you can do if someone breaks in despite you having controls in place
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Introduction
-
2. Pod-Level Resources
- Defaults
- Threat Model
- Anatomy of the Attack
- Kubernetes Workloads: Apps in a Pod
- What’s a Pod?
- Understanding Containers
- Pod Configuration and Threats
- Using the securityContext Correctly
- Into the Eye of the Storm
- Conclusion
- 3. Container Runtime Isolation
-
4. Applications and Supply Chain
- Defaults
- Threat Model
- The Supply Chain
- CNCF Security Technical Advisory Group
- Captain Hashjack Attacks a Supply Chain
- Container Image Build Supply Chains
- The State of Your Container Supply Chains
- Signing Builds and Metadata
- Infrastructure Supply Chain
- Types of Supply Chain Attack
- Defending Against SUNBURST
- Conclusion
-
5. Networking
- Defaults
- Threat Model
- Traffic Flow Control
- Service Meshes
- eBPF
- Conclusion
-
6. Storage
- Defaults
- Threat Model
- Volumes and Datastores
- Sensitive Information at Rest
- Storage Concepts
- Conclusion
-
7. Hard Multitenancy
- Defaults
- Threat Model
- Namespaced Resources
- Soft Multitenancy
- Hard Multitenancy
- Control Plane
- Data Plane
- Cluster Isolation Architecture
- Cluster Support Services and Tooling Environments
- Security Monitoring and Visibility
- Conclusion
-
8. Policy
- Types of Policies
- Defaults
- Threat Model
- Common Expectations
- Authentication and Authorization
- Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)
- Generic Policy Engines
- Conclusion
- 9. Intrusion Detection
- 10. Organizations
- A. A Pod-Level Attack
- B. Resources
- Index
Product information
- Title: Hacking Kubernetes
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492081739
