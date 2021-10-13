Running cloud native workloads on Kubernetes can be challenging: keeping them secure is even more so. Kubernetes' complexity offers malicious in-house users and external attackers alike a large assortment of attack vectors. Hacking Kubernetes reviews defaults and threat models and shows how to protect against attacks.







Securing your workloads is both essential and urgent, so this invaluable hands-on guide is available to you in this early release edition before it's available to the general public. It covers topics critical for cloud native security, detailing how to:

Run Kubernetes securely, on both a strategic and an operational level

Exploit Kubernetes default configurations and defend against these kinds of attacks

Review Kubernetes clusters for security weaknesses

Securely run arbitrary and untrusted code

Harden the Kubernetes setup to defend against any and all possible threats