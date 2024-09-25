Hands-On AWS Lambda

Learn how to leverage the true power of AWS Lambda. With this practical book, you'll take a deep dive into Lambda's features and functionality and understand best practices for designing and implementing serverless architectures with Lambda functions. Authors Heeki Park, Adam Wagner, Dan Fox, and Luca Mezzalira share their knowledge and experiences as AWS principal specialist solutions architects.

Working with serverless architecture requires a mindset shift. In a container workload, the modularity is determined by the design patterns developers implement. In serverless, the modularity is determined by the service integrations. Serverless unlocks several event-driven design patterns that simplify cloud architecture management when used properly.

Packed full of knowledge that can take you from Lambda user to Lambda expert, this book helps you: