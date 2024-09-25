Book description
Learn how to leverage the true power of AWS Lambda. With this practical book, you'll take a deep dive into Lambda's features and functionality and understand best practices for designing and implementing serverless architectures with Lambda functions. Authors Heeki Park, Adam Wagner, Dan Fox, and Luca Mezzalira share their knowledge and experiences as AWS principal specialist solutions architects.
Working with serverless architecture requires a mindset shift. In a container workload, the modularity is determined by the design patterns developers implement. In serverless, the modularity is determined by the service integrations. Serverless unlocks several event-driven design patterns that simplify cloud architecture management when used properly.
Packed full of knowledge that can take you from Lambda user to Lambda expert, this book helps you:
- Learn how to design efficient serverless architecture on AWS
- Shift your mindset to embrace a serverless approach
- Design secure and optimized workloads with AWS Lambda
- Unlock the full potential of AWS Lambda functions in AWS
- Leverage Lambda function features for cost-effective workloads
- Optimize Lambda functions to increase their performance
- Understand how security works for Lambda functions
Table of contents
1. The Promise of Serverless
- What is serverless?
- Lambda functions or not: this is the dilemma!
- Serverless-first strategy
- Serverless Architectures
- Summary
2. Understanding the Lambda Life Cycle
- Getting started with the primary life cycle pathway
- Understanding Alternate Lifecycle Pathways
- Conclusion
Product information
- Title: Hands-On AWS Lambda
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098145408