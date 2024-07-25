In today's rapidly changing business environment, fraud continues to be a daunting challenge. Hands-On Fraud Analytics arms you with a trusty shield and sword—essential data science techniques enriched with practical insights to spot and ward off fraud.

Unlike most guides, this book stands out with its sharp focus on real-life scenarios, interactive exercises, and state-of-the-art strategies that span the domains of data science, fraud analytics, and forensic accounting. With this knowledge, you won't just identify fraud; you'll see it coming, allowing you to protect your business's bottom line and reputation.

This book isn't just theory; it's practical know-how, filled with real-life case studies and datasets that let you apply what you've learned right away. You'll learn how to:

Dig into the hidden world of fraud and learn how to keep yourself and your business out of the crosshairs

Become a master of prevention by setting up robust internal controls, crafting a solid fraud risk management framework, and conducting regular audits

Tackle real-world exercises using Python and other popular data analytics tools

Dive into case studies and datasets that let you put your newly honed skills to use right away

Ready to stay ahead of the game in the ongoing battle against fraud? Hands-On Fraud Analytics is your must-have sidekick on this thrilling journey.