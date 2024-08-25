Hands-On Salesforce Genie Data Cloud

Learn how to implement and manage a modern customer data platform (CDP) through the Salesforce Genie Data Cloud. This practical book provides a concise yet comprehensive overview that shows Salesforce architects, administrators, and developers how to access, store, and manage real-time customer data with Genie and build out calculated, streaming, and visual insights.

Author Joyce Kay Avila also shows you how to leverage Salesforce's third-party platform integrations, including Snowflake and Amazon Web Services, to combine data from a variety of sources. You'll learn how to effectively communicate with both internal and external stakeholders about Salesforce Genie and CDPs, identify use cases where the Data Cloud platform would be a good implementation solution, and utilize AI within the platform.

This book will help you: