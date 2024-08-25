Book description
Learn how to implement and manage a modern customer data platform (CDP) through the Salesforce Genie Data Cloud. This practical book provides a concise yet comprehensive overview that shows Salesforce architects, administrators, and developers how to access, store, and manage real-time customer data with Genie and build out calculated, streaming, and visual insights.
Author Joyce Kay Avila also shows you how to leverage Salesforce's third-party platform integrations, including Snowflake and Amazon Web Services, to combine data from a variety of sources. You'll learn how to effectively communicate with both internal and external stakeholders about Salesforce Genie and CDPs, identify use cases where the Data Cloud platform would be a good implementation solution, and utilize AI within the platform.
This book will help you:
- Develop a plan to execute a CDP project
- Create a Customer 360 Data Model
- Set up Salesforce Genie with user roles and permissions
- Use Salesforce Genie Data Cloud capabilities for identity resolution and segmentation
- Learn Data Cloud best practices for use with Tableau and Salesforce Marketing Cloud
- Connect Data Cloud to external data sources
- Build out calculated, streaming, and visual insights
- Leverage third-party platform integrations to extend a CDP project
Table of contents
-
1. Salesforce Genie Implementation Basics
- Getting Started
- Data Cloud User Personas
- First-time Data Cloud Platform Setup
- Managing Data Cloud Feature Access
- Data Cloud CDP Menu Options
- Summary
-
2. Salesforce Genie Data Ingestion and Storage
- Getting Started
- Viewing Data Cloud Objects via Data Explorer
- Ingesting Data Sources via Data Streams
- Viewing Data Lake Objects
- Accessing Data Sources via Data Shares
- Summary
Product information
- Title: Hands-On Salesforce Genie Data Cloud
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098147846
