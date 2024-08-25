Hands-On Salesforce Genie Data Cloud

Hands-On Salesforce Genie Data Cloud

by Joyce Kay Avila
Released August 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098147846

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Learn how to implement and manage a modern customer data platform (CDP) through the Salesforce Genie Data Cloud. This practical book provides a concise yet comprehensive overview that shows Salesforce architects, administrators, and developers how to access, store, and manage real-time customer data with Genie and build out calculated, streaming, and visual insights.

Author Joyce Kay Avila also shows you how to leverage Salesforce's third-party platform integrations, including Snowflake and Amazon Web Services, to combine data from a variety of sources. You'll learn how to effectively communicate with both internal and external stakeholders about Salesforce Genie and CDPs, identify use cases where the Data Cloud platform would be a good implementation solution, and utilize AI within the platform.

This book will help you:

  • Develop a plan to execute a CDP project
  • Create a Customer 360 Data Model
  • Set up Salesforce Genie with user roles and permissions
  • Use Salesforce Genie Data Cloud capabilities for identity resolution and segmentation
  • Learn Data Cloud best practices for use with Tableau and Salesforce Marketing Cloud
  • Connect Data Cloud to external data sources
  • Build out calculated, streaming, and visual insights
  • Leverage third-party platform integrations to extend a CDP project

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Hands-On Salesforce Genie Data Cloud
  • Author(s): Joyce Kay Avila
  • Release date: August 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098147846