Hands-On Smart Contract Development with Hyperledger Fabric V2

Blockchain technology continues to disrupt a wide variety of organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500. Today hundreds of blockchain networks are in production, including many built with Hyperledger Fabric. This practical guide shows developers how the latest version of this blockchain infrastructure provides an ideal foundation for developing enterprise blockchain applications or solutions.
Authors Matt Zand, Xun Wu, and Mark Anthony Morris demonstrate how the versatile design of Hyperledger Fabric 2.0 satisfies a broad range of industry use cases. Developers with or without previous Hyperledger experience will discover why no other distributed ledger technology framework enjoys such wide adoption by cloud service providers such as Amazon, Alibaba, IBM, Google, and Oracle.
- Walk through the architecture and components of Hyperledger Fabric 2.0
- Migrate your current Hyperledger Fabric projects to version 2.0
- Develop blockchain applications on the Hyperledger platform with Node.js
- Deploy and integrate Hyperledger on Amazon Managed Blockchain, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud
- Develop blockchain applications with Hyperledger Aries, Avalon, Besu, and Grid
- Build end-to-end blockchain supply chain applications with Hyperledger
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Introduction to Blockchain
-
1. Fundamental Concepts of Blockchain
- What Is Blockchain?
- Origin of Blockchain
- Core Components of Blockchain
- Blockchain Architecture
- Supporting Technology and Concepts
- Summary
- II. Introduction to Hyperledger Projects
-
2. Overview of Hyperledger Projects and Tools
- Evolution and Phases of Blockchain Technology
- Hyperledger Family, Architecture, and Ecosystem
- Overview of Hyperledger Projects
- Overview of Hyperledger Tools and Libraries
- Summary
- 3. Hyperledger Fabric Architecture and Components
- III. Developing Smart Contracts with Hyperledger Fabric
-
4. Smart Contract Development
- Installing Prerequisites and Setting Up Hyperledger Fabric
- Defining a Smart Contract
- Installing and Instantiating a Smart Contract
- Summary
-
5. Smart Contract Invocation
- Overview of fabric-samples, Fabcar, and the Test Network
- Deploying a Smart Contract
- Invoking Smart Contract Transactions
- Summary
-
6. Testing and Maintenance
- Creating a Fabcar UI Client
- Performing Rapid Smart Contract Testing
- Identifying and Reviewing Logs
- Creating Unit Test Contracts
- Summary
- IV. Blockchain Supply Chain with Hyperledger
-
7. Building Supply Chain DApps with Hyperledger Fabric
- Designing a Blockchain Supply Chain
- Writing Chaincode as a Smart Contract
- Compiling and Deploying Fabric Chaincode
- Running and Testing the Smart Contract
- Developing an Application with Hyperledger Fabric Through the SDK
- Summary
- V. Hyperledger Fabric—Other Topics
-
8. Deploying Hyperledger Fabric on the Cloud
- Deploying Hyperledger Fabric on Amazon Blockchain Services
- Using IBM Cloud for Blockchain Applications
- Oracle Blockchain Platform Overview
- Oracle Blockchain Platform Use Case
- Summary
-
9. Hyperledger Fabric V2 Integration
- New Features of Hyperledger Fabric V2
- Updating the Capability Level of a Channel
- Considerations for Moving to V2
- Summary
-
10. Overview of Other Hyperledger Projects
- Hyperledger Aries
- Hyperledger Avalon
- Hyperledger Besu
- Hyperledger Grid
- Summary
- Concluding Remarks
- Next Steps
- Index
- Title: Hands-On Smart Contract Development with Hyperledger Fabric V2
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492086123
