Hands-On Smart Contract Development with Hyperledger Fabric V2

Blockchain technology continues to disrupt a wide variety of organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500. Today hundreds of blockchain networks are in production, including many built with Hyperledger Fabric. This practical guide shows developers how the latest version of this blockchain infrastructure provides an ideal foundation for developing enterprise blockchain applications or solutions.

Authors Matt Zand, Xun Wu, and Mark Anthony Morris demonstrate how the versatile design of Hyperledger Fabric 2.0 satisfies a broad range of industry use cases. Developers with or without previous Hyperledger experience will discover why no other distributed ledger technology framework enjoys such wide adoption by cloud service providers such as Amazon, Alibaba, IBM, Google, and Oracle.