High Performance MySQL, 4th Edition

by Silvia Botros, Jeremy Tinley
Released January 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492080510

Book description

How can you realize MySQL's full power? With High Performance MySQL, you'll learn advanced techniques for everything from choosing the right abstraction layer for databases to designing schemas, indexes, and queries to tuning your server, operating system, and hardware to achieve their full potential. This guide also teaches database administrators safe and practical ways to scale applications through replication, load balancing, high availability, and failover.

Updated to reflect recent advances in cloud- and self-hosted MySQL, InnoDB performance, features, and tools, this revised edition helps you design a data platform that will scale with your business. You'll learn the latest in cloud-hosted MySQL offerings, best practices for database security, and hard-earned lessons in both performance and database stability.

  • Dive into MySQL's architecture, including key facts about its storage engines
  • Learn how server configuration works with your hardware and deployment choices
  • Make query performance part of your software delivery process
  • Examine enhancements to MySQL's replication and high availability
  • Compare different MySQL offerings in managed cloud environments
  • Explore MySQL's full stack optimization from application-side configuration to server tuning
  • Turn traditional database management tasks into automated processes

Table of contents

  1. Introduction
    1. Why You Picked MySQL
    2. So, How Did You Get Here?
    3. Getting Started
    4. Hitting the Limits
      1. Vertical Scaling
      2. Horizontal Sharding
    5. Meeting Demand
    6. Conclusion
  2. 1. MySQL Architecture
    1. MySQL’s Logical Architecture
      1. Connection Management and Security
      2. Optimization and Execution
    2. Concurrency Control
      1. Read/Write Locks
      2. Lock Granularity
    3. Transactions
      1. Isolation Levels
      2. Deadlocks
      3. Transaction Logging
      4. Transactions in MySQL
    4. Multiversion Concurrency Control
    5. Replication
    6. MySQL’s Storage Engines
      1. The InnoDB Engine
      2. JSON document support
      3. Other Built-in MySQL Engines
    7. Summary
  3. 2. Monitoring in a Reliability Engineering World
    1. The impact of reliability engineering on DBA teams
    2. Defining Service Level Goals
      1. What does it take to make customers happy
    3. What to measure
      1. Defining SLIs and SLOs
      2. Query analysis
      3. Steady state monitoring
    4. Measuring Long Term Performance
      1. Learning your business cadence
    5. Tracking your metrics effectively
      1. Using monitoring tools to inspect the performance
      2. Using SLOs to guide your overall architecture
    6. Summary
  4. 3. Operating System and Hardware Optimization
    1. What Limits MySQL’s Performance?
    2. How to Select CPUs for MySQL
    3. Balancing Memory and Disk Resources
      1. Caching, Reads, and Writes
      2. What’s Your Working Set?
    4. Solid-State Storage
      1. An Overview of Flash Memory
      2. Garbage Collection
    5. RAID Performance Optimization
      1. RAID Failure, Recovery, and Monitoring
      2. RAID Configuration and Caching
    6. Network Configuration
    7. Choosing a Filesystem
      1. Choosing a Disk Queue Scheduler
      2. Memory and Swapping
      3. Operating System Status
      4. Other Helpful Tools
    8. Summary
  5. 4. Optimizing Server Settings
    1. How MySQL’s Configuration Works
      1. Syntax, Scope, and Dynamism
      2. Persisted System Variables
      3. Side Effects of Setting Variables
      4. Planning Your Variable Changes
    2. What Not to Do
    3. Creating a MySQL Configuration File
      1. Minimal Configuration
      2. Inspecting MySQL Server Status Variables
    4. Configuring Memory Usage
      1. Per-Connection Memory Needs
      2. Reserving Memory for the Operating System
      3. The InnoDB Buffer Pool
      4. The Thread Cache
    5. Configuring MySQL’s I/O Behavior
      1. The InnoDB transaction log
      2. Log buffer
      3. How InnoDB flushes the log buffer
      4. How InnoDB opens and flushes log and data files
      5. The InnoDB tablespace
      6. Configuring the tablespace
      7. Old row versions and the tablespace
      8. Other I/O configuration options
    6. Configuring MySQL Concurrency
    7. Safety Settings
    8. Advanced InnoDB Settings
    9. Summary
  6. 5. Optimizing Schema and Data Types
    1. Choosing Optimal Data Types
      1. Whole Numbers
      2. Real Numbers
      3. String Types
      4. Date and Time Types
      5. Bit-Packed Data Types
      6. JSON Data
      7. Choosing Identifiers
      8. Special Types of Data
    2. Schema Design Gotchas in MySQL
    3. Summary
  7. 6. Indexing for High Performance
    1. Indexing Basics
      1. Types of Indexes
    2. Benefits of Indexes
    3. Indexing Strategies for High Performance
      1. Isolating the Column
      2. Prefix Indexes and Index Selectivity
      3. Multicolumn Indexes
      4. Choosing a Good Column Order
      5. Clustered Indexes
      6. Covering Indexes
      7. Using Index Scans for Sorts
      8. Redundant and Duplicate Indexes
      9. Unused Indexes
      10. Indexes and Locking
    4. Index and Table Maintenance
      1. Finding and Repairing Table Corruption
      2. Updating Index Statistics
      3. Reducing Index and Data Fragmentation
    5. Summary
  8. 7. Query Performance Optimization
    1. Why Are Queries Slow?
    2. Slow Query Basics: Optimize Data Access
      1. Are You Asking the Database for Data You Don’t Need?
      2. Is MySQL Examining Too Much Data?
    3. Ways to Restructure Queries
      1. Complex Queries Versus Many Queries
      2. Chopping Up a Query
      3. Join Decomposition
    4. Query Execution Basics
      1. The MySQL Client/Server Protocol
      2. Query states
      3. The Query Optimization Process
      4. The Query Execution Engine
      5. Returning Results to the Client
    5. Limitations of the MySQL Query Optimizer
      1. Correlated Subqueries
      2. UNION Limitations
      3. Index Merge Optimizations
      4. Equality Propagation
      5. Parallel Execution
      6. Loose Index Scans
      7. MIN() and MAX()
      8. SELECT and UPDATE on the Same Table
    6. Optimizing Specific Types of Queries
      1. Optimizing COUNT() Queries
      2. Optimizing JOIN Queries
      3. Optimizing Subqueries
      4. Optimizing GROUP BY and DISTINCT
      5. Optimizing LIMIT and OFFSET
      6. Optimizing SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS
      7. Optimizing UNION
      8. Using User-Defined Variables
    7. Case Studies
      1. Building a Queue Table in MySQL
      2. Using User-Defined Functions
    8. Summary
  9. 8. Scaling MySQL
    1. What Is Scaling?
    2. Read Versus Write Bound Loads
    3. Scaling Reads with Read Pools
      1. Managing Configuration for Read Pools
      2. Health Checks for Read Pools
      3. Choosing a Load Balancing Algorithm
    4. Queuing
    5. Sharding
      1. Choosing a Partitioning Scheme
      2. Multiple Partitioning Keys
      3. Querying Across Shards
      4. Vitess
      5. ProxySQL
    6. Summary
  10. Index

