High Performance MySQL, 4th Edition

How can you realize MySQL's full power? With High Performance MySQL, you'll learn advanced techniques for everything from choosing the right abstraction layer for databases to designing schemas, indexes, and queries to tuning your server, operating system, and hardware to achieve their full potential. This guide also teaches database administrators safe and practical ways to scale applications through replication, load balancing, high availability, and failover.

Updated to reflect recent advances in cloud- and self-hosted MySQL, InnoDB performance, features, and tools, this revised edition helps you design a data platform that will scale with your business. You'll learn the latest in cloud-hosted MySQL offerings, best practices for database security, and hard-earned lessons in both performance and database stability.