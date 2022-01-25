High Performance MySQL, 4th Edition

Book description
How can you realize MySQL's full power? With High Performance MySQL, you'll learn advanced techniques for everything from choosing the right abstraction layer for databases to designing schemas, indexes, and queries to tuning your server, operating system, and hardware to achieve their full potential. This guide also teaches database administrators safe and practical ways to scale applications through replication, load balancing, high availability, and failover.
Updated to reflect recent advances in cloud- and self-hosted MySQL, InnoDB performance, features, and tools, this revised edition helps you design a data platform that will scale with your business. You'll learn the latest in cloud-hosted MySQL offerings, best practices for database security, and hard-earned lessons in both performance and database stability.
- Dive into MySQL's architecture, including key facts about its storage engines
- Learn how server configuration works with your hardware and deployment choices
- Make query performance part of your software delivery process
- Examine enhancements to MySQL's replication and high availability
- Compare different MySQL offerings in managed cloud environments
- Explore MySQL's full stack optimization from application-side configuration to server tuning
- Turn traditional database management tasks into automated processes
Table of contents
- Introduction
-
1. MySQL Architecture
- MySQL’s Logical Architecture
- Concurrency Control
- Transactions
- Multiversion Concurrency Control
- Replication
- MySQL’s Storage Engines
- Summary
-
2. Monitoring in a Reliability Engineering World
- The impact of reliability engineering on DBA teams
- Defining Service Level Goals
- What to measure
- Measuring Long Term Performance
- Tracking your metrics effectively
- Summary
-
3. Operating System and Hardware Optimization
- What Limits MySQL’s Performance?
- How to Select CPUs for MySQL
- Balancing Memory and Disk Resources
- Solid-State Storage
- RAID Performance Optimization
- Network Configuration
- Choosing a Filesystem
- Summary
-
4. Optimizing Server Settings
- How MySQL’s Configuration Works
- What Not to Do
- Creating a MySQL Configuration File
- Configuring Memory Usage
- Configuring MySQL’s I/O Behavior
- Configuring MySQL Concurrency
- Safety Settings
- Advanced InnoDB Settings
- Summary
- 5. Optimizing Schema and Data Types
-
6. Indexing for High Performance
- Indexing Basics
- Benefits of Indexes
- Indexing Strategies for High Performance
- Index and Table Maintenance
- Summary
-
7. Query Performance Optimization
- Why Are Queries Slow?
- Slow Query Basics: Optimize Data Access
- Ways to Restructure Queries
- Query Execution Basics
- Limitations of the MySQL Query Optimizer
- Optimizing Specific Types of Queries
- Case Studies
- Summary
-
8. Scaling MySQL
- What Is Scaling?
- Read Versus Write Bound Loads
- Scaling Reads with Read Pools
- Queuing
- Sharding
- Summary
- Index
Product information
- Title: High Performance MySQL, 4th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: January 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492080510
