Book description
Maintaining secrets, credentials, and nonhuman identities in secure ways is an important, though often overlooked, aspect of secure software development. Cloud migration and digital transformation have led to an explosion of nonhuman identities—like automation scripts, cloud native apps, and DevOps tools—that need to be secured across multiple cloud and hybrid environments.
DevOps security often addresses vulnerability scanning, but it neglects broader discussions like authentication, authorization, and access control, potentially leaving the door open for breaches. That's where an identity security strategy focused on secrets management can help.
In this practical book, authors John Walsh and Uzi Ailon provide provides conceptual frameworks, technology overviews, and practical code snippets to help DevSecOps engineers, cybersecurity engineers, security managers, and software developers address use cases across CI/CD pipelines, Kubernetes and cloud native, hybrid and multicloud, automation/RPA, IOT/OT, and more. You'll learn:
- The fundamentals of authentication, authorization, access control, and secrets management
- What developers need to know about managing secrets and identity to build safer apps
- What nonhuman identities, secrets, and credentials are—and how to secure them
- How developers work with their cross-function peers to build safer apps
- How identity security fits into modern software development practices
Publisher resources
Product information
- Title: Identity Security for Software Development
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098158019
