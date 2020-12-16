Infrastructure as Code, 2nd Edition

Book description
Six years ago, Infrastructure as Code was a new concept. Today, as even banks and other conservative organizations plan moves to the cloud, development teams for companies worldwide are attempting to build large infrastructure codebases. With this practical book, Kief Morris of ThoughtWorks shows you how to effectively use principles, practices, and patterns pioneered by DevOps teams to manage cloud-age infrastructure.
Ideal for system administrators, infrastructure engineers, software developers, team leads, and architects, this updated edition demonstrates how you can exploit cloud and automation technology to make changes easily, safely, quickly, and responsibly. You'll learn how to define everything as code and apply software design and engineering practices to build your system from small, loosely coupled pieces.
This book covers:
- Foundations: Use Infrastructure as Code to drive continuous change and raise the bar of operational quality, using tools and technologies to build cloud-based platforms
- Working with infrastructure stacks: Learn how to define, provision, test, and continuously deliver changes to infrastructure resources
- Working with servers and other platforms: Use patterns to design provisioning and configuration of servers and clusters
- Working with large systems and teams: Learn workflows, governance, and architectural patterns to create and manage infrastructure elements
Table of contents
-
Preface
- Why I Wrote This Book
- What’s New and Different in This Edition
- What’s Next
- What This Book Is and Isn’t
- Some History of Infrastructure as Code
- Who This Book Is For
- Principles, Practices, and Patterns
- The ShopSpinner Examples
- Conventions Used in This Book
- O’Reilly Online Learning
- How to Contact Us
- Acknowledgments
- I. Foundations
-
1. What Is Infrastructure as Code?
- From the Iron Age to the Cloud Age
- Infrastructure as Code
- Benefits of Infrastructure as Code
- Use Infrastructure as Code to Optimize for Change
- The Four Key Metrics
- Three Core Practices for Infrastructure as Code
- Conclusion
- 2. Principles of Cloud Age Infrastructure
- 3. Infrastructure Platforms
-
4. Core Practice: Define Everything as Code
- Why You Should Define Your Infrastructure as Code
- What You Can Define as Code
- Infrastructure Coding Languages
- Implementation Principles for Defining Infrastructure as Code
- Conclusion
- II. Working with Infrastructure Stacks
-
5. Building Infrastructure Stacks as Code
- What Is an Infrastructure Stack?
- Patterns and Antipatterns for Structuring Stacks
- Conclusion
-
6. Building Environments with Stacks
- What Environments Are All About
- Patterns for Building Environments
- Building Environments with Multiple Stacks
- Conclusion
-
7. Configuring Stack Instances
- Using Stack Parameters to Create Unique Identifiers
- Example Stack Parameters
- Patterns for Configuring Stacks
- Configuration Registry
- Handling Secrets as Parameters
- Conclusion
-
8. Core Practice:
Continuously Test and Deliver
- Why Continuously Test Infrastructure Code?
- Challenges with Testing Infrastructure Code
- Progressive Testing
- Infrastructure Delivery Pipelines
- Testing in Production
- Conclusion
-
9. Testing Infrastructure Stacks
- Example Infrastructure
- Offline Testing Stages for Stacks
- Online Testing Stages for Stacks
- Using Test Fixtures to Handle Dependencies
- Life Cycle Patterns for Test Instances of Stacks
- Test Orchestration
- Conclusion
- III. Working with Servers and Other Application Runtime Platforms
-
10. Application Runtimes
- Cloud Native and Application-Driven Infrastructure
- Application Runtime Targets
- Deploying Applications to Servers
- Deploying Applications to Application Clusters
- Packages for Deploying Applications to Clusters
- Deploying FaaS Serverless Applications
- Application Data
- Application Connectivity
- Service Discovery
- Conclusion
-
11. Building Servers as Code
- What’s on a Server
- Where Things Come From
- Server Configuration Code
- Testing Server Code
- Creating a New Server Instance
- Prebuilding Servers
- Configuring a New Server Instance
- Conclusion
-
12. Managing Changes to Servers
- Change Management Patterns: When to Apply Changes
- How to Apply Server Configuration Code
- Other Server Life Cycle Events
- Conclusion
-
13. Server Images as Code
- Building a Server Image
- Origin Content for a Server Image
- Changing a Server Image
- Using a Pipeline to Test and Deliver a Server Image
- Using Multiple Server Images
- Conclusion
-
14. Building Clusters as Code
- Application Cluster Solutions
- Stack Topologies for Application Clusters
- Sharing Strategies for Application Clusters
- Infrastructure for FaaS Serverless
- Conclusion
- IV. Designing Infrastructure
-
15. Core Practice: Small, Simple Pieces
- Designing for Modularity
- Modularizing Infrastructure
- Drawing Boundaries Between Components
-
16. Building Stacks from Components
- Infrastructure Languages for Stack Components
- Patterns for Stack Components
- Building an Abstraction Layer
- Conclusion
- 17. Using Stacks as Components
- V. Delivering Infrastructure
-
18. Organizing Infrastructure Code
- Organizing Projects and Repositories
- Organizing Different Types of Code
- Managing Infrastructure and Application Code
- Conclusion
-
19. Delivering Infrastructure Code
- Delivering Infrastructure Code
- Integrating Projects
- Using Scripts to Wrap Infrastructure Tools
- Conclusion
-
20. Team Workflows
- The People
- Who Writes Infrastructure Code?
- Applying Code to Infrastructure
- Preventing Configuration Drift
- Governance in a Pipeline-based Workflow
- Conclusion
-
21. Safely Changing Infrastructure
- Reduce the Scope of Change
- Pushing Incomplete Changes to Production
- Changing Live Infrastructure
- Continuity
- Data Continuity in a Changing System
- Conclusion
- Index
