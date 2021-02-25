Introducing MLOps

More than half of the analytics and machine learning (ML) models created by organizations today never make it into production. Instead, many of these ML models do nothing more than provide static insights in a slideshow. If they aren’t truly operational, these models can’t possibly do what you’ve trained them to do.

This book introduces practical concepts to help data scientists and application engineers operationalize ML models to drive real business change. Through lessons based on numerous projects around the world, six experts in data analytics provide an applied four-step approach—Build, Manage, Deploy and Integrate, and Monitor—for creating ML-infused applications within your organization.

You’ll learn how to: