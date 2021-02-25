Introducing MLOps

by Clément Stenac, Léo Dreyfus-Schmidt, Kenji Lefevre, Nicolas Omont, Mark Treveil
Released February 2021
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492083290

Book Description

Book Description

More than half of the analytics and machine learning (ML) models created by organizations today never make it into production. Instead, many of these ML models do nothing more than provide static insights in a slideshow. If they aren’t truly operational, these models can’t possibly do what you’ve trained them to do.

This book introduces practical concepts to help data scientists and application engineers operationalize ML models to drive real business change. Through lessons based on numerous projects around the world, six experts in data analytics provide an applied four-step approach—Build, Manage, Deploy and Integrate, and Monitor—for creating ML-infused applications within your organization.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Fulfill data science value by reducing friction throughout ML pipelines and workflows
  • Constantly refine ML models through retraining, periodic tuning, and even complete remodeling to ensure long-term accuracy
  • Design the ML Ops lifecycle to ensure that people-facing models are unbiased, fair, and explainable
  • Operationalize ML models not only for pipeline deployment but also for external business systems that are more complex and less standardized
  • Put the four-step Build, Manage, Deploy and Integrate, and Monitor approach into action

Table of Contents

  1. Dataiku
  2. 1. Why Now and Challenges
    1. Defining MLOps and Its Challenges
    2. MLOps to Mitigate Risk
    3. MLOps for Responsible AI
    4. MLOps for Scale
    5. Closing Thoughts
  3. 2. People of Model Ops
    1. Subject Matter Experts
      1. Role in the Machine Learning Model Lifecycle
      2. Role In and Needs From MLOps
    2. Data Scientists
      1. Role in the Machine Learning Model Lifecycle
      2. Role In and Needs From MLOps
    3. Data Engineers
      1. Role in the Machine Learning Model Lifecycle
      2. Role In and Needs From MLOps
    4. Software Engineers
      1. Role in the Machine Learning Model Lifecycle
      2. Role In and Needs From MLOps
    5. DevOps
      1. Role in the Machine Learning Model Lifecycle
      2. Role In and Needs From MLOps
    6. Model Risk Manager/Auditor
      1. Role in the Machine Learning Model Lifecycle
      2. Role In and Needs From MLOps
    7. Machine Learning Architect
      1. Role in the Machine Learning Model Lifecycle
      2. Role In and Needs From MLOps
    8. Closing Thoughts
  4. 3. Key MLOps Features
    1. A Primer on Machine Learning
      1. Different ML Algorithms, Different MLOps Challenges
    2. Model Development
      1. Establishing Business Objectives
      2. Data Sources and Exploratory Data Analysis
      3. Feature Selection and Engineering
      4. Training
      5. Additional Considerations for Model Development
    3. Productionalization and Deployment
      1. Model Deployment Types and Contents
      2. Model Deployment Requirements
    4. Monitoring
      1. DevOps Concerns
      2. Data Scientist Concerns
      3. Business Concerns
    5. Iteration and Lifecycle
      1. Iteration
      2. The Feedback Loop
    6. Governance
      1. Governance and MLOps
    7. Closing Thoughts
  5. 4. Monitoring and Feedback Loop
    1. How Often Should Models Be Retrained?
    2. Understanding Model Degradation
      1. Ground Truth Evaluation
      2. Input Drift Detection
    3. Drift Detection in Practice
      1. Example Causes of Data Drift
      2. Input Drift Detection Techniques
    4. The Feedback Loop
      1. Logging
      2. Model Evaluation Store
      3. Online Evaluation
    5. Closing Thoughts

