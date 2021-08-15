Book description
It takes a week to travel the 8,000 miles overland from Java to Kotlin. If you're an experienced Java developer who has tried the Kotlin language, you were probably productive in about the same time.
You'll have found that they do things differently in Kotlin, though. Nullability is important, collections are different, and classes are final by default. Kotlin is more functional, but what does that mean, and how should it change the way that you program? And what about all that Java code that you still have to support?
Your tour guides Duncan and Nat first made the trip in 2015, and they've since helped many teams and individuals follow in their footsteps. Travel with them as they break the route down into legs like Optional to Nullable, Beans to Values, and Open to Sealed Classes. Each explains a key concept and then shows how to refactor production Java to idiomatic Kotlin, gradually and safely, while maintaining interoperability.
The resulting code is simpler, more expressive, and easier to change. By the end of the journey, you'll be confident in refactoring Java to Kotlin, writing Kotlin from scratch, and managing a mixed language codebase as it evolves over time.
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Introduction
- The Grain of a Programming Language
- An Opinionated History of Java Programming Style
- The Grain of Kotlin
- Refactoring to Kotlin
- What Are We Working On?
- Let’s Get Started!
- 2. Java to Kotlin Projects
- 3. Java to Kotlin Classes
- 4. Optional to Nullable
- 5. Beans to Values
- 6. Java to Kotlin Collections
- 7. Actions to Calculations
- 8. Static Methods to Top-Level Functions
- 9. Multi- to Single-Expression Functions
- 10. Functions to Extension Functions
- 11. Methods to Properties
- 12. Functions to Operators
- 13. Streams to Iterables to Sequences
- 14. Accumulating Objects to Transformations
- 15. Encapsulated Collections to Type Aliases
- 16. Interfaces to Functions
- 17. Mocks to Maps
- 18. Open to Sealed Classes
-
19. Throwing to Returning
- Error Handling Before Exceptions
- Error Handling with Exceptions
- Java and Checked Exceptions
- Kotlin and Exceptions
- Beyond Exceptions: Functional Error Handling
- Error Handling in Kotlin
- Refactoring Exceptions to Errors
- More Fixup
- Layers
- Moving On
- 20. Performing I/O to Passing Data
- 21. Exceptions to Values
- 22. Classes to Functions
- 23. Continuing the Journey
- Bibliography
- Index
Product information
- Title: Java to Kotlin
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492082279
You might also like
book
Kotlin Cookbook
Use Kotlin to build Android apps, web applications, and more—while you learn the nuances of this …
book
Spring in Action, Fifth Edition
Spring in Action, 5th Edition guides you through Spring’s core features, explained in Craig Walls’ famously …
book
Java Cookbook, 4th Edition
Java continues to grow and evolve, and this cookbook continues to evolve in tandem. With this …
book
Programming Rust, 2nd Edition
The Rust programming language offers the rare and valuable combination of statically verified memory safety and …