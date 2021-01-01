Kafka: The Definitive Guide, 2nd Edition

Book descriptionNone
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
-
1. Meet Kafka
- Publish/Subscribe Messaging
- Enter Kafka
- Why Kafka?
- The Data Ecosystem
- Kafka’s Origin
- Getting Started with Kafka
-
2. Installing Kafka
- Environment Setup
- Installing a Kafka Broker
- Broker Configuration
- Hardware Selection
- Kafka in the Cloud
- Kafka Clusters
- Production Concerns
- Summary
-
3. Kafka Producers: Writing Messages to Kafka
- Producer Overview
- Constructing a Kafka Producer
- Sending a Message to Kafka
- Configuring Producers
- Serializers
- Partitions
- Headers
- Interceptors
- Quotas and Throttling
- Summary
-
4. Kafka Consumers: Reading Data from Kafka
- Kafka Consumer Concepts
- Creating a Kafka Consumer
- Subscribing to Topics
- The Poll Loop
-
Configuring Consumers
- fetch.min.bytes
- fetch.max.wait.ms
- fetch.max.bytes
- max.poll.records
- max.partition.fetch.bytes
- session.timeout.ms and heartbeat.interval.ms
- max.poll.interval.ms
- default.api.timeout.ms
- request.timeout.ms
- auto.offset.reset
- enable.auto.commit
- partition.assignment.strategy
- client.id
- client.rack
- group.instance.id
- receive.buffer.bytes and send.buffer.bytes
- offsets.retention.minutes
- Commits and Offsets
- Rebalance Listeners
- Consuming Records with Specific Offsets
- But How Do We Exit?
- Deserializers
- Standalone Consumer: Why and How to Use a Consumer Without a Group
- Summary
-
5. Managing Apache Kafka Programmatically
- AdminClient Overview
- AdminClient Lifecycle: Creating, Configuring and Closing
- Essential Topic Management
- Configuration management
- Consumer group management
- Cluster Metadata
- Advanced Admin Operations
- Testing
- Summary
-
6. Kafka Internals
- Cluster Membership
- The Controller
- Replication
- Request Processing
- Physical Storage
- Summary
-
7. Reliable Data Delivery
- Reliability Guarantees
- Replication
- Broker Configuration
- Using Producers in a Reliable System
- Using Consumers in a Reliable System
- Validating System Reliability
- Summary
-
8. Exactly Once Semantics
- Idempotent Producer
- Transactions
- Performance of Transactions
- Summary
-
9. Building Data Pipelines
- Considerations When Building Data Pipelines
- When to Use Kafka Connect Versus Producer and Consumer
- Kafka Connect
- Alternatives to Kafka Connect
- Summary
-
10. Cross-Cluster Data Mirroring
- Use Cases of Cross-Cluster Mirroring
- Multicluster Architectures
- Apache Kafka’s MirrorMaker
- Other Cross-Cluster Mirroring Solutions
- Summary
-
11. Securing Kafka
- Locking Down Kafka
- Security Protocols
- Authentication
- Encryption
- Authorization
- Auditing
- Securing ZooKeeper
- Securing the Platform
- Summary
-
12. Administering Kafka
- Topic Operations
- Consumer Groups
- Dynamic Configuration Changes
- Producing and Consuming
- Partition Management
- Other Tools
- Unsafe Operations
- Summary
-
13. Monitoring Kafka
- Metric Basics
- Service Level Objectives
- Kafka Broker Metrics
- Client Monitoring
- Lag Monitoring
- End-to-End Monitoring
- Summary
-
14. Stream Processing
- What Is Stream Processing?
- Stream-Processing Concepts
- Stream-Processing Design Patterns
- Kafka Streams by Example
- Kafka Streams: Architecture Overview
- Stream Processing Use Cases
- How to Choose a Stream-Processing Framework
- Summary
- A. Installing Kafka on Other Operating Systems
- B. Additional Kafka Tools
