Book description
Securing, observing, and troubleshooting containerized workloads on Kubernetes can be daunting. It requires a range of considerations, from infrastructure choices and cluster configuration to deployment controls and runtime and network security. With this practical book, you'll learn how to adopt a holistic security and observability strategy for building and securing cloud native applications running on Kubernetes.
Whether you're already working on cloud native applications or are in the process of migrating to its architecture, this guide introduces key security and observability concepts and best practices to help you unleash the power of cloud native applications. Authors Brendan Creane and Amit Gupta from Tigera take you through the full breadth of new cloud native approaches for establishing security and observability for applications running on Kubernetes.
- Learn why you need a security and observability strategy for cloud native applications and determine your scope of coverage
- Understand key concepts behind the book's security and observability approach
- Explore the technology choices available to support this strategy
- Discover how to share security responsibilities across multiple teams or roles
- Learn how to architect Kubernetes security and observability for multicloud and hybrid environments
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Security and Observability Strategy
-
2. Infrastructure Security
- Host Hardening
- Cluster Hardening
- Use a Managed Kubernetes Service
- Conclusion
-
3. Workload Deployment Controls
- Image Building and Scanning
- CI/CD
- Organization Policy
- Authentication
- Authorization
- Conclusion
- 4. Workload Runtime Security
-
5. Observability
- Monitoring
- Observability
- Observability Components
- Aggregation and Correlation
- Visualization
- Analytics and Troubleshooting
- Conclusion
- 6. Observability and Security
-
7. Network Policy
- What Is Network Policy?
- Why Is Network Policy Important?
- Network Policy Implementations
- Network Policy Best Practices
- Policy Tooling
- Conclusion
- 8. Managing Trust Across Teams
-
9. Exposing Services to External Clients
- Understanding Direct Pod Connections
- Understanding Kubernetes Services
- Conclusion
- 10. Encryption of Data in Transit
- 11. Threat Defense and Intrusion Detection
- Conclusion
- Index
Product information
- Title: Kubernetes Security and Observability
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098107109
You might also like
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
Software Engineering at Google
Today, software engineers need to know not only how to program effectively but also how to …