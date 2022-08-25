Kubernetes: Up and Running, 3rd Edition

In just five years, Kubernetes has radically changed the way developers and ops personnel build, deploy, and maintain applications in the cloud. With this book's updated third edition, you'll learn how this popular container orchestrator can help your company achieve new levels of velocity, agility, reliability, and efficiency—whether you're new to distributed systems or have been deploying cloud native apps for some time.



Brendan Burns, Joe Beda, Kelsey Hightower, and Lachlan Evenson—who have worked on Kubernetes at Google and beyond—explain how this system fits into the life cycle of a distributed application. Software developers, engineers, and architects will learn ways to use tools and APIs to automate scalable distributed systems for online services, machine learning applications, or even a cluster of Raspberry Pi computers.



This guide shows you how to:





Create a simple cluster to learn how Kubernetes works

Dive into the details of deploying an application using Kubernetes

Learn specialized objects in Kubernetes, such as DaemonSets, jobs, ConfigMaps, and secrets

Explore deployments that tie together the lifecycle of a complete application

Get practical examples of how to develop and deploy real-world applications in Kubernetes