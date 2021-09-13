Lean UX, 3rd Edition

Book description
Lean UX is synonymous with modern product design and development. By combining human-centric design, agile ways of working, and a strong business sense, designers, product managers, developers, and scrum masters around the world are making Lean UX the leading approach for digital product teams today.
In the third edition of this award-winning book, authors Jeff Gothelf and Josh Seiden help you focus on the product experience rather than deliverables. You'll learn tactics for integrating user experience design, product discovery, agile methods, and product management. And you'll discover how to drive your design in short, iterative cycles to assess what works best for businesses and users. Lean UX guides you through this change--for the better.
- Facilitate the Lean UX process with your team with the Lean UX Canvas
- Ensure every project starts with clear customer-centric success criteria
- Understand the role of designer on a agile team
- Write and contribute design and experiment stories to the backlog
- Ensure that design work takes place in every sprint
- Build product discovery into your team's "velocity"
Table of contents
- Forewords
- Authors’ Note
- Preface
- I. Introduction and Principles
- 1. More Important Now than Ever Before
- 2. Principles
- 3. Outcomes
- II. Process
-
4. The Lean UX Canvas
- Assumptions Are the New Requirements
- The Lean UX Canvas
- Using the Canvas
- Wrapping Up
- 5. Box 1: Business Problem
- 6. Box 2: Business Outcomes
- 7. Box 3: Users
- 8. Box 4: User Outcomes and Benefits
-
9. Box 5: Solutions
- Facilitating the Exercise
- Running a Design Studio
- What to Watch Out For
- 10. Box 6: Hypotheses
- 11. Box 7: What’s the Most Important Thing We Need to Learn First?
-
12. Box 8: MVPs and Experiments
- What Is an MVP Anyway?
- Creating an MVP
- Examples of MVPs
- Prototyping
- 13. Bringing It All Together
- III. Collaboration
-
14. Collaborative Design
- Collaborative Design
- Design Systems
- Collaborating with Geographically Distributed Teams
- 15. Feedback and Research
-
16. Integrating Lean UX and Agile
- Make the Agile Process Your Own
- Exploiting the Rhythms of Scrum to Build a Lean UX Practice
- Stakeholders and the Risks Dashboard
- Outcome-Based Road Maps
- Lean UX and Agile in the Enterprise
- Wrapping Up
- IV. Lean UX in Your Organization
- 17. Making Organizational Shifts
- 18. Lean UX in an Agency
- 19. A Last Word
- Index
- Title: Lean UX, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098116309
