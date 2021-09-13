Lean UX, 3rd Edition

Lean UX, 3rd Edition

by Jeff Gothelf, Josh Seiden
Released September 2021
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098116309

Book description

Lean UX is synonymous with modern product design and development. By combining human-centric design, agile ways of working, and a strong business sense, designers, product managers, developers, and scrum masters around the world are making Lean UX the leading approach for digital product teams today.

In the third edition of this award-winning book, authors Jeff Gothelf and Josh Seiden help you focus on the product experience rather than deliverables. You'll learn tactics for integrating user experience design, product discovery, agile methods, and product management. And you'll discover how to drive your design in short, iterative cycles to assess what works best for businesses and users. Lean UX guides you through this change--for the better.

  • Facilitate the Lean UX process with your team with the Lean UX Canvas
  • Ensure every project starts with clear customer-centric success criteria
  • Understand the role of designer on a agile team
  • Write and contribute design and experiment stories to the backlog
  • Ensure that design work takes place in every sprint
  • Build product discovery into your team's "velocity"

Table of contents

  1. Forewords
  2. Authors’ Note
    1. Note: From Jeff
    2. Note: From Josh
    3. From Jeff and Josh
  3. Preface
    1. What Is Lean UX?
    2. Who Is Lean UX For?
    3. What’s in It for You?
  4. I. Introduction and Principles
  5. 1. More Important Now than Ever Before
    1. Design Is Always Evolving
  6. 2. Principles
    1. The Foundations of Lean UX
    2. So, What Is the Definition of Lean UX?
    3. Principles
      1. Principles to Guide Team Organization
      2. Principles to Guide Culture
      3. Principles to Guide Process
    4. Wrapping Up
  7. 3. Outcomes
    1. What Business Are We In?
      1. A Story About Outcomes
      2. Unpacking the Story: Output, Outcomes, Impact
    2. Outcomes, Iteration, and Validation
  8. II. Process
  9. 4. The Lean UX Canvas
    1. Assumptions Are the New Requirements
    2. The Lean UX Canvas
    3. Using the Canvas
      1. So When Should We Use the Lean UX Canvas?
      2. Is the Lean UX Canvas Best Suited for Early-Stage Ideas or for Sustaining Innovation?
      3. Who Should Work on the Canvas?
      4. How Long Should We Expect to Spend on a Lean UX Canvas?
      5. Do We Have to Use the Canvas to Do Lean UX?
      6. Facilitating Each Section
    4. Wrapping Up
  10. 5. Box 1: Business Problem
    1. Facilitating the Exercise
    2. Some Examples of Problem Statements
    3. What to Watch Out For
  11. 6. Box 2: Business Outcomes
    1. Using the User Journey
      1. User Journey Type: Pirate Metrics
      2. User Journey Type: Metrics Mountain
      3. Facilitating Your Business Outcomes Conversation with Metrics Mountain
      4. User Journey Type: Service Journeys and User Story Maps
    2. Outcome-to-Impact Mapping
    3. What to Watch Out For
  12. 7. Box 3: Users
    1. The Proto-Persona Template
    2. Facilitating the Exercise
      1. Early Validation
    3. What to Watch Out For
  13. 8. Box 4: User Outcomes and Benefits
    1. Facilitating the Exercise
    2. What to Watch Out For
  14. 9. Box 5: Solutions
    1. Facilitating the Exercise
      1. Affinity Mapping
      2. Collaborative Design: A More Structured Approach
    2. Running a Design Studio
      1. Setting
      2. The Team
      3. Process
      4. Supplies
      5. Problem Definition and Constraints (15 Minutes)
      6. Individual Idea Generation (10 Minutes)
      7. Presentation and Critique (3 Minutes per Person)
      8. Pair Up to Iterate and Refine (10 Minutes)
      9. Team Idea Generation (45 Minutes)
      10. Using the Output
    3. What to Watch Out For
  15. 10. Box 6: Hypotheses
    1. Facilitating the Exercise
    2. Prioritizing Hypotheses
    3. What to Watch Out For
  16. 11. Box 7: What’s the Most Important Thing We Need to Learn First?
    1. Facilitating the Exercise
    2. What to Watch Out For
  17. 12. Box 8: MVPs and Experiments
    1. What Is an MVP Anyway?
      1. Example: Should We Launch a Newsletter?
    2. Creating an MVP
      1. Creating an MVP to Understand Value
      2. Creating an MVP to Understand Implementation
      3. Some Final Guidelines for Creating MVPs
      4. The Truth Curve
    3. Examples of MVPs
      1. Landing Page Test
      2. Feature Fake (aka the Button to Nowhere)
      3. Wizard of Oz
      4. Example: Wizard of Oz MVP for Taproot Plus
    4. Prototyping
      1. Paper Prototypes
      2. Low-Fidelity On-Screen Mock-Ups
      3. Middle- and High-Fidelity On-Screen Prototypes
      4. No-Code MVP
      5. Coded and Live-Data Prototypes
      6. What Should Go into My Prototype?
      7. Demos and Previews
      8. Example: Using a Prototype MVP
  18. 13. Bringing It All Together
    1. The Lean UX Canvas in the Enterprise
    2. Validately: Validating Your Product with Customer Interviews and a Two-Day Prototype
    3. Kaplan Test Prep: Using Lean UX to Launch a New Business
  19. III. Collaboration
  20. 14. Collaborative Design
    1. Collaborative Design
      1. Collaborative Design: The Informal Approach
      2. Lean UX and Design Sprints
      3. Using Design Sprints in a Lean UX Process
    2. Design Systems
      1. Design Systems: What’s in a Name?
      2. The Value of Design Systems
      3. Design Systems Teams Are Product Teams
      4. Don’t Skip the Fat Markers
    3. Collaborating with Geographically Distributed Teams
      1. Collaborating with Distributed Teams
      2. Making Collaboration Work
      3. Wrapping Up
  21. 15. Feedback and Research
    1. Continuous and Collaborative Research
      1. Collaborative Discovery
      2. Continuous Learning
      3. Making Sense of the Research: A Team Activity
      4. Identifying Patterns over Time
      5. Monitoring Techniques for Continuous and Collaborative Discovery
    2. Wrapping Up
  22. 16. Integrating Lean UX and Agile
    1. Make the Agile Process Your Own
      1. Redefining “Done”
      2. We’re Still Doing Staggered Sprints. Why?
      3. Dual-Track Agile
    2. Exploiting the Rhythms of Scrum to Build a Lean UX Practice
      1. Sprint Goals, Product Goals, and Multi-Sprint Themes
      2. Designers Must Participate in Planning
    3. Stakeholders and the Risks Dashboard
    4. Outcome-Based Road Maps
      1. Frequency of Review
      2. Measuring Progress
    5. Lean UX and Agile in the Enterprise
    6. Wrapping Up
  23. IV. Lean UX in Your Organization
  24. 17. Making Organizational Shifts
    1. The Shifts
      1. Changing Culture
      2. Shifting Team Organization
      3. Shifting Process
  25. 18. Lean UX in an Agency
    1. What Business Do You Want to Be In?
    2. Selling Lean UX to Clients Is All About Setting Expectations
    3. Nobody Wants to Buy Experiments
    4. You Made the Sale! Now Navigate Procurement
    5. You’re Not an Outsourcing Partner Anymore
    6. A Quick Note About Development Partners and Third-Party Vendors
    7. Wrapping Up
  26. 19. A Last Word
    1. The Product that Makes the Product
  27. Index

