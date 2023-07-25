Learning Azure Synapse Analytics

The pace of change in data analytics has never been faster, and with each innovation the job of engineers and architects becomes ever more complicated. Azure Synapse Analytics reduces this complexity by combining data integration, data warehousing, and big data analytics into a single developer experience.

Authors Paul Andrew and Richard Swinbank, Microsoft Data Platform MVPs, provide a practical overview of this cloud native highly scalable analytics platform, exploring what, why and how for each service within it. While Azure Synapse Analytics offers a unified flexible toolset for data professionals, navigating the technical and architectural options can be bewildering. You'll learn about each service individually, and how to combine them into a powerful end to end platform for delivering next-generation data analytics.

This book helps you: