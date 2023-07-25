Learning Azure Synapse Analytics

Learning Azure Synapse Analytics

by Paul Andrew, Richard Swinbank
Released July 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098127633

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

The pace of change in data analytics has never been faster, and with each innovation the job of engineers and architects becomes ever more complicated. Azure Synapse Analytics reduces this complexity by combining data integration, data warehousing, and big data analytics into a single developer experience.

Authors Paul Andrew and Richard Swinbank, Microsoft Data Platform MVPs, provide a practical overview of this cloud native highly scalable analytics platform, exploring what, why and how for each service within it. While Azure Synapse Analytics offers a unified flexible toolset for data professionals, navigating the technical and architectural options can be bewildering. You'll learn about each service individually, and how to combine them into a powerful end to end platform for delivering next-generation data analytics.

This book helps you:

  • Explore the fundamentals of Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Learn how to build and operate solutions and resources of your own
  • Obtain the tools required to deliver cloud native data analytics
  • Understand how to interact with technical capabilities offered
  • Learn the role of Azure Synapse Analytics within a given data architecture
  • Develop dynamic integration and orchestration pipelines
  • Unlock the potential of the unified Azure Synapse Analytics cloud resource

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Learning Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Author(s): Paul Andrew, Richard Swinbank
  • Release date: July 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098127633