The pace of change in data analytics has never been faster, and with each innovation the job of engineers and architects becomes ever more complicated. Azure Synapse Analytics reduces this complexity by combining data integration, data warehousing, and big data analytics into a single developer experience.
Authors Paul Andrew and Richard Swinbank, Microsoft Data Platform MVPs, provide a practical overview of this cloud native highly scalable analytics platform, exploring what, why and how for each service within it. While Azure Synapse Analytics offers a unified flexible toolset for data professionals, navigating the technical and architectural options can be bewildering. You'll learn about each service individually, and how to combine them into a powerful end to end platform for delivering next-generation data analytics.
This book helps you:
- Explore the fundamentals of Azure Synapse Analytics
- Learn how to build and operate solutions and resources of your own
- Obtain the tools required to deliver cloud native data analytics
- Understand how to interact with technical capabilities offered
- Learn the role of Azure Synapse Analytics within a given data architecture
- Develop dynamic integration and orchestration pipelines
- Unlock the potential of the unified Azure Synapse Analytics cloud resource
Table of contents
- 1. Introducing Azure Synapse Analytics
- 2. The Synapse Workspace
- Title: Learning Azure Synapse Analytics
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098127633
